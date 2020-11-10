Babar Azam appointed as Pakistan's new Test skipper

In what was always a matter of time, Babar Azam, who captains Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is, has been appointed as the captain for the Test side as well, which means he will be captaining Pakistan across all formats of the game. The Pakistan Cricket Board's Board of Governors (BOG) were expected to approve the appointment of Babar Azam as the new Test skipper today, which they duly did. He will be entrusted with the responsibility from the upcoming tour to New Zealand replacing Azhar Ali.