Babar Azam appointed as Pakistan's new Test skipper
Today at 8:47 PM
Pakistani batter and limited-overs captain Babar Azam has been appointed as Pakistan skipper in the longer format of the game as well. With it, arguably the finest batsman of the country, will be leading the side across formats, starting his Test tenure against New Zealand with a two-Test series.
In what was always a matter of time, Babar Azam, who captains Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is, has been appointed as the captain for the Test side as well, which means he will be captaining Pakistan across all formats of the game. The Pakistan Cricket Board's Board of Governors (BOG) were expected to approve the appointment of Babar Azam as the new Test skipper today, which they duly did. He will be entrusted with the responsibility from the upcoming tour to New Zealand replacing Azhar Ali.
There were reports of him giving his nod for the big responsibility as he was ready to take up the challenge and replace senior cricketer Azhar Ali with the position. "Babar is the unanimous choice to be appointed test captain and he has had discussions with top officials and given his consent to take up the challenge," a PCB source had revealed a few days back.
Under the captaincy of Babar, Pakistan today had whitewashed Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Earlier, they had also won the three-match ODI series 2-1.
PCB took to Twitter to announce the development as they wrote, "Babar Azam has been appointed as Pakistan Test captain, which now makes him the captain across all three formats. His first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand."
