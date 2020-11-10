AUS vs IND | Little disappointed Virat Kohli is not going to be there, expresses Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh has expressed that he is a disappointed Virat Kohli won't be taking part in the last 3 Tests on the tour to Australia with the Indian captain taking paternity leave. He pointed out that this was shaping up to be a crucial series for Kohli but added that he knows family comes first.

The BCCI has granted Indian captain Virat Kohli paternity leave as he is expecting his first child in January 2021 due to which he will be unavailable for the last three Tests on tour to Australia. He will return to India after playing the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Adelaide. This development came as a huge blow to the broadcasters who already have been facing tough times in the pandemic affected year.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh expressed that he is disappointed because of the Indian skipper’s absence in the latter part of the series but stated he understood the importance of family.

“I’m a little bit disappointed he’s not going to be there, and a bit surprised. This was really shaping up as one the key series of his whole career after he’s achieved just about everything. But obviously family comes first,” Waugh said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

However, contrary to former Australian captain’s statement, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley is not surprised by Virat Kohli’s withdrawal from three Test matches as he himself prepares for fatherhood in January. He stated that he was happy to have the Indian superstar for 7 out of 10 matches.

“When they announced their pregnancy earlier, I think it was always on the cards,” Hockley said.

“We’re thrilled Virat is coming out for three ODIs, three T20s, the first-ever day-night Test against India and we have to respect the fact he wants to be there for the birth of his first child. Clearly, (he is) one of the game’s absolute superstars. We’re looking forward to seeing him here for seven out of the 10 matches.”

Hockley said both teams have enough good players to ensure that the crowd is entertained at all times.

“You’ve got a good number of players from both sides who played the last series in Australia which India won. There’ll be a huge amount to play for ... it will be fascinating series,” said Hockley.

Virat Kohli will captain India in three ODIs and as many T20 internationals. He will also lead the side in the first Test which is going to be a day-night affair in Adelaide before returning.