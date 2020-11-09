Sourav Ganguly undermining the presence of IPL chairman and selectors, scathes Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar has torn into and questioned Sourav Ganguly for appearing in the media time and again instead of IPL chairman and the Indian selectors, adding that Ganguly is undermining them. He also added that Ganguly must allow the others to explain the decisions that they have taken.

A week after Dilip Vengsarkar tore into the selectors’ decision to not pick Suryakumar Yadav in the limited-overs squad to Down Under, the former Indian selector has now questioned the involvement of Sourav Ganguly in all affairs. Last week, Ganguly came out in the media and talked about varying aspects of Indian cricket, including talking about next season’s IPL and Rohit Sharma’s injury amongst other things.

This did not go down well with Vengsarkar, who scathingly questioned that ‘Does Ganguly know more than IPL chairman and selectors’. Alongside that, Ganguly also spoke ahead of Brijesh Patel, in explaining the decisions that they are planning to take for next season’s IPL.

“When the IPL dates and venues were being discussed and organized, he was speaking on behalf of the IPL chairman. Sadly, time and again he’s sticking his neck out on behalf of those who are capable of taking decisions and explaining them on their own. Is he undermining their credentials? Or does he feel he knows more than the others?,” questioned Vengsarkar, reported TOI.

"I always believed the game should be run by former cricketers and was expecting a lot from Ganguly. However, whatever I have seen so far is beginning to change my mind,” he added.

Alongside that, coming back to the squad selection for the Australian tour, BCCI’s president Ganguly came out and defended the committee’s decision to not pick Suryakumar in the setup, adding that ‘his time will come’ before talking lengths about Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma’s injury concern, which prevented them from being named in the squad list.

“It’s quite astonishing to see the Ganguly wearing so many hats as he speaks on behalf of the supposedly appointed chairman of selectors, Sunil Joshi, as why ‘X’ was dropped and ‘Y’ was not selected and why ‘Z’ was not considered, besides how somebody is still not fit,” Vengsarkar added.