Reports | BCCI yet to take a decision regarding Wriddhiman Saha’s availability for Australia Tests

After David Warner confirmed Wriddhiman Saha’s hamstring injury, reports have suggested that the BCCI are yet to take a decision regarding the wicketkeeper’s availability for the tour Down Under. Another report suggested that BCCI are waiting on Rohit to be included in the Test setup.
Just ahead of the second Qualifier between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, SRH skipper David Warner confirmed that Wriddhiman Saha has suffered a hamstring injury. However, the southpaw did not confirm the extent of the injury, which could potentially see the wicketkeeper miss out on the Test series against Australia Down Under.
“Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear,” SRH skipper David Warner confirmed the nature of injury during the toss before Sunday’s Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals.
Furthermore, a report from Hindustan Times added that in case of a Grade 1 tear, the keeper will be fit to travel to Australia but will be racing against time to be fully fit ahead of the first Test. However, if the reports are as fearful, and the tear is Grade 2, there is a possibility that Saha will miss upto four months of cricketing action, which would put BCCI in a dire situation.
On the other hand, the board is also sweating on Rohit Sharma getting a clearance to be part of the setup Down Under. The right-hander is also expected to take Kohli’s place in the squad, in case the Indian skipper decides to miss a chunk of the series due to personal reasons.
“However, we’re keen to see that Rohit is fit in time for the Test series, considering that Virat has written to the Board that he may miss as many as three Tests due to personal reasons in January," reported TOI.
