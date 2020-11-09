Rashid Khan set to return for his third stint with Sussex for Vitality T20 Blast 2021

Rashid Khan, who is currently ranked number 1 in the T20 internationals, is set to join Sussex for the upcoming season of Vitality Blast, where he first arrived in 2018. After the confirmation of the news, Rashid confessed that playing on the South Coast has always felt like home for him.

Rashid Khan has been one of the key bowlers of each of his franchises across the world, an example of that was his stint in IPL 2020 where he performed exceedingly well to take his team to Qualifier 2. Similarly, he has been vital to Sussex in the Vitality Blast during his previous two stints at the club, where he played the 2018 and 2019 season. Now, Sussex has confirmed that the leg-spinner will return to play for the club in the Vitality Blast 2021.

Khan has taken 24 wickets in 20 appearances for the Sharks, at an economy rate of 6.97. Post the confirmation of the news, Rashid, who is returning for the third stint at the club, expressed that the previous two stints at the club felt like playing at home.

"I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast. Ever since my arrival on the South Coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me. I look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and really hope we will be back playing in front of our loyal supporters soon,” Rashid said as quoted by Skysports.

The leg-spinner was originally due to play for Sussex in the 2020 Vitality Blast but it was mutually agreed he would miss the competition due to overlapping commitments in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League. Sussex's T20 head coach, James Kirtley stated that he was delighted to have the services of the leg-spinner.

"To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team's wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome," added Kirtley.

Kirtley added that Rashid will be a key figure in the dressing room and he is looking forward to work with the Afghan international.

"We endeavour to keep the worldwide profile high of our T20 team and Rash is one of the best performing and well-known players in the game. Add to that the fact that he is a hugely popular and respected figure in our dressing room and with everyone around the club and this is a big boost for us ahead of next year's Blast,” Kirtley said.

"I look forward to working with Rash and gaining as much knowledge from all his experiences from around the world. He has worked with some hugely successful and experienced coaches so I hope he will help us as much off the pitch as on the pitch to helps us play in a slightly smarter way."