James Vince tests positive for Covid-19; to miss PSL playoffs

A day after Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah tested positive for Covid-19, another player who was primed to feature in the playoffs of the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has tested positive for the novel virus. England batsman James Vince, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, is confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and is now expected to self-isolate for at least 10 more days, meaning he will take no part in the playoffs of the PSL.