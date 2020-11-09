James Vince tests positive for Covid-19; to miss PSL playoffs
Today at 4:16 PM
England batsman James Vince is expected to miss the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19. Vince, a member of England’s World Cup-winning team, is expected to be replaced by Joe Denly for the Multan Sultans in the PSL playoffs.
A day after Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah tested positive for Covid-19, another player who was primed to feature in the playoffs of the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has tested positive for the novel virus. England batsman James Vince, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, is confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and is now expected to self-isolate for at least 10 more days, meaning he will take no part in the playoffs of the PSL.
The 29-year-old, however, is said to be asymptomatic and doing well, and is expected to recover in time for the Big Bash League, in which he will represent the Sydney Sixers. Joe Denly is believed to be lined-up as Vince’s replacement by Multan Sultans, who topped the table in the group games, which were played back in February and March.
After being postponed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak across the world, the PSL 2020 playoffs will commence on November 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the final set to be played on November 17th at the same venue. While Multan Sultans will play Karachi Kings in Qualifier 1, the teams that finished third and fourth, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, will face-off against each other in the Eliminator.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.