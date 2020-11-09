IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli to return back to India after first Test in Adelaide

The BCCI have confirmed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is expecting the birth of his first child, will return back home to India after the conclusion of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. The board also confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been rested for the T20I and ODI series.

After months and months of speculation, the BCCI have cleared the air around Virat Kohli’s availability for the tour of Australia and have confirmed that the Indian skipper will return back home to India post the conclusion of the first Test in Adelaide. Kohli, who created history in 2018 by becoming the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia, is currently expecting the birth of his first child and, as a result, will head back home on paternity leave post the conclusion of the Adelaide Test.

“At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” read an official BCCI release.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also have cleared the air surrounding the fitness of Rohit Sharma. Rohit, who was initially put on standby for the tour of Australia due to concerns over his fitness, has been rested from ODIs and T20Is, but has been included in the Test squad for the tour of Australia.

“The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the board confirmed.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also gave updates on the fitness of both Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha. While the board claimed that Ishant Sharma will be added to the Test squad once he proves his fitness, they revealed that a final call on the availability of Saha will be taken later. Saha injured his hamstring playing for SRH earlier this week.

“The senior Indian fast bowler has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, he will be added to India’s Test squad,” the board said of Ishant’s fitness.

“The senior Indian wicket-keeper sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on 3rd November. A call on his availability will be taken later,” read an update on Saha’s fitness.