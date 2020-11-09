IND vs AUS | Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Australia T20Is, T Natarajan named as replacement

Today at 4:42 PM
Following reports of Varun Chakravarthy’s injury, BCCI on Monday confirmed that the mystery spinner would be replaced by Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan in the T20I squad against Australia. The BCCI also confirmed that Sanju Samson would be added in the ODI squad as an additional wicketkeeper.
Major changes were rung in as BCCI gave a plethora of injury updates ahead of India’s series against Australia later this month. In light of the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s injury, the selection committee headed by Sunil Joshi has named left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan as a replacement for the spinner in the three-match T20I series against Australia. Varun Chakravarthy, who picked up 17 wickets in 13 appearances for KKR this season, has been ruled out with an apparent shoulder injury.
The left-arm pacer picked up 16 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the IPL, where incidentally he was also well known for executing his yorkers. On the other hand, the cricketing board also confirmed that Kerala’s Sanju Samson has been named as an extra keeper in the ODI squad for the series against Australia, starting this month. The keeper was already part of the squad for the T20I series, with KL Rahul being the first-choice keeper for the country.
However, in the ODI format, with Rishabh Pant’s worrying form, the selectors have placed their confidence in the Kerala wicket-keeper to fill in the spot. BCCI also confirmed that Kamlesh Nagarkoti won’t travel to Australia, with the all-rounder apparently still working on his workload management. Similarly, with Ishant Sharma, the board will take a final call before the flight to Australia.
Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.
Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- T Natarajan
- Sanju Samson
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.