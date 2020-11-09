IND vs AUS | Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Australia T20Is, T Natarajan named as replacement

The left-arm pacer picked up 16 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the IPL, where incidentally he was also well known for executing his yorkers. On the other hand, the cricketing board also confirmed that Kerala’s Sanju Samson has been named as an extra keeper in the ODI squad for the series against Australia, starting this month. The keeper was already part of the squad for the T20I series, with KL Rahul being the first-choice keeper for the country.