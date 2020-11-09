Bio-bubble not sustainable in terms of well-being of players, insists Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has insisted that the well-being of the players is hugely affected by staying in the bio-bubble, hence it is not sustainable to play without any contact with the outside world. He added that since the players are getting to play cricket in the pandemic, they can’t complain much.

Amidst the pandemic, the only option to play cricket is within the bio-bubble, which isn’t going to change anytime soon. It would be even more difficult for the players who will have to play for their country along with playing T20 leagues as they will have to move from one bubble to another, restricting their contact with the outside world. This seems to be working fine on the outside but recently many cricketers have spoken about the difficulties of being in a bubble, the latest of which is Michell Starc.

Starc insisted that staying in the bio-bubble is not a sustainable lifestyle, especially for the players who haven’t seen their families for the whole duration of a long tournament like the IPL.

"It's not a sustainable lifestyle. You're living in a hotel room with zero outside contact. Some guys haven't seen families or their kids for a long time, for those guys in the IPL," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The Australia team, later this month, will be facing off against the Men in Blue, who will be hopping on from the IPL bio-bubble to the national team bubble, elongating their stay in the restrictions, and now with next IPL announced to be played in summer, it will certainly take a huge toll on the players. Starc opined that the players can’t complain much as they are getting to play in this pandemic.

"It's tough going – we get to play cricket, (so) we can't complain too much – but in terms of well-being of players, staff and officials, how long can you stay in hubs for?" Starc questioned the model.

"That question remains to be answered ... For those guys who have been in the IPL and have to turn around and do another IPL at the end of next summer (in April and May, 2021), they're earning their money."

Amongst many, India captain Virat Kohli had recently said that the "repetitive" nature of being in a bio-bubble can be mentally tough on cricketers, and the length of tours will have to be considered accordingly if playing in a protected environment becomes a norm. Starc stated that time away from cricket is important for him to stay in a good mindset.

"When you're stuck in situations like that, month after month, going from bubble to bubble, and if those restrictions remain the same or quite similar, it can be quite tiresome on the mind and body as well. Not having that escape from day-to-day cricket certainly for myself to get that round of golf in or walk around is (difficult). That's important for people's well-being." Starc said.