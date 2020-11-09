Become a champion yourself by backing Mumbai to clinch title number five on Tuesday

Today at 5:31 PM
A Delhi-Mumbai final looked inevitable, then it didn’t, and after one full fortnight of hustling and bustling, here we are. Tuesday will be the clash of the favorites and the Dark Horses in what promises to be an absolute humdinger and well, there is more than just cricket to look forward to.
Mumbai to win IPL 2020 @ 1.68
Delhi Capitals’ run in IPL 2020 has been inspiring and heartwarming but is going to be a shame when they eventually and inevitably get beaten by Mumbai in the final on Tuesday. Here we are not writing the Capitals off; we are just stating facts. For starters, let’s get something straight: Mumbai are the most successful team in IPL history for a reason. They’ve been here before - precisely five times, out of which they succeeded on four occasions - and they exactly know what it takes to ‘win it’. Delhi, on the other hand, will be marching onto alien territory. Let us now come to the facts, and the facts of IPL 2020. This season, these two sides have clashed thrice, and on all three occasions, Mumbai mauled the Capitals. That’s right, 3/3 wins and the margins? By 5 wickets, by 9 wickets, and by 57 runs. In fact, across the past fortnight, the two sides met twice at the venue of the final, Dubai, and on both occasions, Mumbai smashed the Capitals to smithereens. Sure the Capitals did a fine job to overcome the Sunrisers’ threat on Sunday, but it is easy to forget that it was only four days ago that they were whipped mercilessly by Mumbai. You could either use your heart - to no avail - and back the Capitals, or you could be smart, back your brain and head to Indibet and place your money on MI to clinch their fifth IPL title.
Ishan Kishan to be Mumbai’s top batsman @ 5.4
When you think Mumbai, you generally think of the Pollards and the Pandyas and the Rohits, but one pocket rocket who has made Mumbai’s batting look invincible this season is Ishan Kishan. Why should we back Kishan to be the Top Batsman? Here’s why: with 483 runs to his name, Kishan is the joint highest-run getter for Mumbai this season, but what’s astonishing about his feat is that he has managed to do it in two fewer innings than anyone else. Kishan is the fourth-highest run-getter this season, and his SR of 144.17 is only second to Shikhar Dhawan amongst the Top 5 run-getters. Kishan’s scores across his last six innings read 55*, 33, 72*, 25, 37 and 68*, and the 22-year-old has been Mumbai’s top batsman in two of their last three matches. Thrice in Dubai this season Kishan has been Mumbai’s top batsman and remarkably, in Mumbai’s last two H2H meetings versus the Capitals, the youngster was the “Top batsman” on both occasions. Regardless of where he bats, Kishan has an affinity for both Dubai and Delhi, so head to Indibet right away and blindfoldedly back the kid to star with the bat in the final.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai’s top bowler @ 3.05
Big stages are meant for big names, and there are no bigger names in Mumbai - and in world cricket - than Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah. After an indifferent start to the season - by his standards - Bumrah turned up the heat somewhere during the middle and boy he has been unstoppable since. Bumrah, for one, will be vying for the purple cap, just two shy of Rabada (29 wkts) having played two fewer games, but it is important to traverse through his numbers. Across the last 9 matches, Bumrah has scalped 20 wickets and across the last three games alone, he’s claimed 10 wickets. The ‘Top bowler’ bet is, more often than not, a gamble, but not with Bumrah. Across each of the last three games he played, Bumrah was Mumbai’s “Top Bowler”, including in the Qualifier 1, where he picked four wickets. Like Kishan, Bumrah has a special affinity for both Dubai and Delhi and in each of his last 2 H2H appearances against the Capitals (both in Dubai), Bumrah ended the game as his side’s “Top Bowler’. The Capitals might have marginally escaped the wrath of Rashid on Sunday, but the chances of them swaying away from Bumrah is minuscule. Head to Indibet and back Bumrah to go “boom boom” on winnings.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Free to play sports betting, virtual games, teen patti and more. Completely free and with real prizes given every day.