Become a champion yourself by backing Mumbai to clinch title number five on Tuesday

Delhi Capitals' run in IPL 2020 has been inspiring and heartwarming but is going to be a shame when they eventually and inevitably get beaten by Mumbai in the final on Tuesday. Here we are not writing the Capitals off; we are just stating facts. For starters, let's get something straight: Mumbai are the most successful team in IPL history for a reason. They've been here before - precisely five times, out of which they succeeded on four occasions - and they exactly know what it takes to 'win it'. Delhi, on the other hand, will be marching onto alien territory. Let us now come to the facts, and the facts of IPL 2020. This season, these two sides have clashed thrice, and on all three occasions, Mumbai mauled the Capitals. That's right, 3/3 wins and the margins? By 5 wickets, by 9 wickets, and by 57 runs. In fact, across the past fortnight, the two sides met twice at the venue of the final, Dubai, and on both occasions, Mumbai smashed the Capitals to smithereens. Sure the Capitals did a fine job to overcome the Sunrisers' threat on Sunday, but it is easy to forget that it was only four days ago that they were whipped mercilessly by Mumbai.