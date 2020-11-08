Women’s T20 Challenge | Chamari Athapaththu powers Supernovas to their third successive final 

Opting to bat, Athapaththu was aggressive right from the start and ended up scoring 48-ball 67, which included five fours and four sixes. It was then followed by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur adding 31 off 29 to take the team to 146 for 6. In reply, Deepti Sharma with unbeaten 43, and Harleen Deol with 27 off 15 balls tried to set up the foundation for the chase but Trailblazers could only manage 144 for 5 in the end, courtesy of superb last over by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/30).