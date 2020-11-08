VIDEO | Rashid Khan gives angry send-off to leave 'Hulk' Stoinis red-faced

Rashid Khan. Well, he is the man, the myth, the legend for SRH as whenever the team is under the pump, the batters are attacking him, he produces pure magic, which is a bliss to watch for the cricket fans. On the second ball of the ninth over, after giving 11 off his first over and being put under pressure, the Afghan sensation bowled a jaffa as he delivered a flighted leg-break, which beat a dangerous looking Marcus Stoinis for all money, after he looked unstoppable and kissed his stumps.