VIDEO | Rashid Khan gives angry send-off to leave 'Hulk' Stoinis red-faced

It's all happening in the Qualifier 2 as the batsmen are hammering the bowlers, the bowlers are fighting back and there is also exchange of words in the middle. After dismissing Stoinis with a beauty, Rashid gave him a send-off, which left Stoinis fuming as he kept staring back at the bowler.
The bigger the match, the mightier the pressure and it propels the 22 yards into a battlefield with teams ready to do anything to trump the opponent. Now, Marcus Stoinis was opening the batting for the first time today for DC, he was in HULK mode muscling the SRH bowlers all around the park, looking quite determined and angry after how poorly his side performed in the last game against MI despite his incredible fifty under pressure.
Rashid Khan. Well, he is the man, the myth, the legend for SRH as whenever the team is under the pump, the batters are attacking him, he produces pure magic, which is a bliss to watch for the cricket fans. On the second ball of the ninth over, after giving 11 off his first over and being put under pressure, the Afghan sensation bowled a jaffa as he delivered a flighted leg-break, which beat a dangerous looking Marcus Stoinis for all money, after he looked unstoppable and kissed his stumps.
As the batter was trying to process what just happened, Rashid, quite livid at the way the DC batsmen treated him in his first over, gave an angry send-off to Stoinis. Now, Stoinis being Stoinis, the muscleman couldn't fathom that and gave an intense stare back to bowler as if he wanted to say, "Come face me in the ring kid, I will show you how to make the moves with the hands."
