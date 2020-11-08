Reports | Mahmudullah found COVID positive, set to miss PSL playoffs

While Mahmudullah was roped in as the replacement for Moeen Ali by PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans, Tamim, who is expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday, was called in as Chris Lynn’s replacement by Lahore Qalandars. The 2020 PSL playoffs are likely to be held in the second or third week of November. Earlier this year, the tournament was postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.