Reports | Mahmudullah found COVID positive, set to miss PSL playoffs
Today at 2:12 PM
According to reports, Bangladesh’s T20I captain Mahmudullah has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League playoffs, where he was called in as a replacement. Mahmudullah was supposed to travel on Sunday, but instead, he went into self-isolation.
This also makes his availability uncertain for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which is set to get underway on November 21 or 22. Mahmudullah is expected to take a second test soon to confirm the infection. As per Bangladesh government regulations, an outbound passenger needs to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate before leaving the country.
While Mahmudullah was roped in as the replacement for Moeen Ali by PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans, Tamim, who is expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday, was called in as Chris Lynn’s replacement by Lahore Qalandars. The 2020 PSL playoffs are likely to be held in the second or third week of November. Earlier this year, the tournament was postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
