IPL 2020 | Would definitely bring Shimron Hetmyer back in DC’s playing XI, opines Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth has opined that he would definitely bring southpaw Shimron Hetmyer in Delhi’s playing XI, instead of the pacer Daniel Sams, for the clash against SRH. Srikkanth also pointed out that Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan would be key to Delhi’s chances against the favourites SRH.

With two contrasting forms, Delhi would face the challenge of a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad side, who have won their last four games going into the encounter. In the last four games, incidentally, SRH has also gone past the top-three sides in the competition, including toppling Delhi earlier in a one-sided encounter. The pressure would be on Delhi, whose batting order has struggled in the recent past, putting on a lacklustre show against Mumbai in their previous encounter.

In the same line, former cricketer turned cricket expert, Kris Srikkanth has opined that he would definitely bring in the southpaw Shimron Hetmyer in the side, instead of the struggling Daniel Sams. Alongside that, he also stated that Delhi would need to find a seam-bowling replacement for the Australian in the playing XI.

"If I were to pick Delhi’s XI, I would definitely bring in (Shimron) Hetmyer to boost the middle order. The think-tank has to identify an Indian option for seamer (Daniel) Sams in order to give the side a better chance of upstaging a side that is on a roll."

However, Srikkanth still believes that Delhi can upstage Hyderabad if two of their big guns - Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan fire in the contest. While Dhawan was previously part of the Sunrisers outfit, Ashwin’s invaluable experience against Warner would help the franchise big-time.

"Individual brilliance can fling any prediction through the window in this format. Delhi will only be hoping for Dhawan to have a fun-filled day and Ashwin to come good with the ball, especially during powerplay," he added.

On the other hand, for the Sunrisers, the former Indian opener hailed the presence of Kane Williamson and Jason Holder for the wealth of experience that they bring in. Alongside that, the presence of Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan, both acting as wicket-takers, would be key to their chances against Delhi with Natarajan, which Srikkanth believes is the best bowling attack of the tournament.

"Williamson and Holder bring in loads of experience and more importantly a calm head in the middle overs. In Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan, there are two bowlers who possess the knack of getting wickets at any juncture. Natarajan has responded brilliantly to his captain’s demands, making this easily the best attack of the tournament," Srikkanth further wrote in his column.