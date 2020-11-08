IPL 2020 | Wanted to get one back at Warner after previous game thrashing, quips Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada, who thrust his side into the final with a four-wicket haul, quipped that he was keen to ‘get one back’ at David Warner after the thrashing the Aussie had given them in their last encounter. Rabada rattled Warner’s stumps with an inswinger to set the tone for DC.

After misfiring with the bat no less than six games, the Capitals finally found their groove with the willow on Sunday in the Qualifier 2, as they posted a startling 189, courtesy some strong hitting from the trio of Stoinis, Dhawan and Hetmyer. However, given the pitch was a belter, they needed a strong response with the new ball and, most importantly, get rid of danger man David Warner. The Capitals faced the wrath of Warner in the previous H2H clash but it wasn’t to be on Sunday as Kagiso Rabada bamboozled the Australian with a peach. In his very first ball of the game, Rabada bowled a booming inswinger to Warner and that caught the Australian off guard, as the ball ricocheted onto the stumps after hitting his pad.

The wicket was a dagger in Sunrisers’ hearts and speaking post match, Rabada quipped that he was ecstatic to ‘get one back’ at Warner after the thrashing he endured in Dubai a fortnight ago.

“Warner came quite hard in the previous game we played against them, so wanted to get one back at him. He is a fantastic player. There was a bit of swing and so wanted to go full and straight, and it paid off. He was a key player,” Rabada said post match.

With SRH needing 30 to win off the final 2 overs, Rabada bowled the decisive over in which he took three wickets and, in the process, became the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Reflecting on his final over, the speedster revealed that he got lucky, but claimed that he was happy to even go wicketless if it meant that the team wins matches.

“Today was just my day, I don't think I bowled particularly well in the last over. But there are times when you bowl well and don't have the rewards to show for it, so I'll take it. But that is secondary, primary is winning the tournament. If we win the tournament and I don't take any wickets.

“I don't mind that at all. (Executing the last over) It is challenging, we have been there so many times. I have been there so many times in my career. We are fatigued mentally and physically, but I am glad that we could get over the line today. We have to be as good or better in the final.”

The victory took Delhi to the final of IPL 2020, the first ever appearance in the Grand Finale in their IPL history. Rabada expressed pride in being a part of a young unit that has made history and claimed that the side will give everything they have, come Tuesday, to get their hands on the trophy that has eluded them for 12 seasons.

“Delhi has never reached the final since the IPL has begun, so we are glad to take the team to this height and now it's all about sealing it off. We have two days to regenerate, get some rest and hopefully make history. IPL is a huge tournament because of the magnitude of the players. It is a well followed tournament, it doesn't get bigger than this. Mumbai are a very good side. We are a young team, have a lot of talent and the guys are gearing up to do their best.”

Delhi will take on Mumbai in the final of IPL 2020 on Tuesday in Dubai.