IPL 2020 | This is the best feeling ever; we have stuck together like a family, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals won the Qualifier 2 to reach their first ever IPL final and after the game, the winning skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that it was the best feeling ever, as the team stuck together like a family. After an impressive start to the campaign, DC suffered a blip in the second half.

At one stage, Delhi Capitals' qualification for the final four was an uncertainty and they had to win their final league game or lose by lesser margin to make it to the playoffs. After losing many games on a trot, their batting completely misfiring, bowling going awry, they won their last league phase game against RCB to finish in top two only to get hammered by a clinical MI in Qualifier 1.

But, they got another chance and in Qualifier 2, after lots of ups and down, in the last few games, in the last few overs of this game against SRH, they finally prevailed by 17 runs, becoming the first Delhi side in IPL history to make it to the final.

Shreyas Iyer, reflecting on the whole roller coaster ride that this IPL has been, stated that it was best feeling ever to win the game as the team had seen lots of ups and downs yet stuck together like a family. He also added that he feels fortunate to have such a great team at his disposal.

"I feel amazing. This is the best feeling ever. This has been a roller coaster. A lot of ups and downs. We have stuck together like a family. A lot of responsibility comes as a captain, and on top of that you have to maintain consistency as a batsman. But I feel I have been getting a lot of support from my coaches and the owners. Really fortunate to have such an amazing team. The emotions keep going high and low. You can't have same set of routines. You have to keep chopping and changing," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

With a great win over SRH, now Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday, November 10 in Dubai, after losing their last two H2H games against the defending champions comprehensively. He stated that the team will play freely even in the final. Iyer also added that the team was really happy to have got a great start with Stoinis and Dhawan stitching together 86-run-stand for the first wicket, something that DC lacked in the second half of the tourney.

"In the next game too, we have to play freely and maintain our temperament. We were happy with the total. We were going at 10 an over, but Rashid can be lethal so we decided to play him out. We were lacking in our opening partnership, and we needed that rocket start. We thought if Stoinis plays the maximum deliveries, he could give us a push."