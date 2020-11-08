IPL 2020 | Delhi ‘should’ beat Mumbai if they play their best cricket, believes Marcus Stoinis

Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis, who was named Man of the Match in Qualifier 2 for his exceptional all-round effort, expressed that Delhi, who have a 0-3 record vs MI this season, can win the title if they play their best cricket. Through their 17-run win today, DC reached their first ever IPL final.

Having lost 5 of their last six games heading into Qualifier 2, not many people fancied Delhi Capitals to trump a rampant Sunrisers but they did so in style. A major factor behind the Capitals’ win on Sunday was all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who starred with bat and ball. After opening the batting and scoring 38, Stoinis took three key wickets with the ball, including the huge scalp of Kane Williamson, to propel his side into their maiden IPL final.

The Capitals will face a familiar foe, Mumbai Indians, in the Grand Finale, against whom they have a 0-3 record this season, but Stoinis opined that the young DC side could lift the title should they play their ‘best cricket’ come the final.

“Have played quite a bit of IPL, but this is my first final. It's been hard with quarantine but a bit of silverware is good motivation. MI are a very good team. Have played consistently. But they're due an off game. Our best cricket should be good enough to win,” Stoinis said in the post-match presentation.

Stoinis, for the first time in IPL 2020, opened the batting and it became an instant success as the right-hander smacked 38 off just 23 balls to give his side the early momentum they had been missing in previous games. Stoinis calculated and went after the bowling after seeing off a couple of overs, and the 31-year-old revealed that he treaded carefully due to the help for the bowlers early on.

“Have done it in the BBL for a couple of seasons (opening the batting) so it was nice to get an opportunity. Never know what it's going to be like early. There was swing early on. So had a bit of a look at it before having a crack.”

Stoinis picked the wickets of Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson, and did so by mixing up his deliveries. The scrambled-seam delivery was one he used to great effect to get rid of both Pandey and Garg. Explaining about his thought process with the ball, the all-rounder claimed that he was looking to mix things up since the wicket was a peach to bat on.

“Was a really nice wicket. My thought process was to change my grips and see what I was getting out of the wicket and change my tactics with wide yorkers and slower balls.”