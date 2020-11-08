IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals motivated enough to lift that silverware, reckons Marcus Stoinis

Ahead of their crucial clash against SRH, Marcus Stoinis has reckoned that Delhi Capitals are motivated enough to beat SRH and MI to lift that piece of silverware on Tuesday. The all-rounder also admitted that he is aware of the danger posed by Rashid alongside Warner and Williamson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s form has taken another level, with them winning their past four games to get to the second eliminator on Sunday. However, against them would be a determined Delhi Capitals side, who have had a shaky last few games and would be looking to brush off the rust. One of Delhi’s biggest concern going into this encounter would be the form of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order, which would prompt a few changes.

It might even see the Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Ahead of the clash, the Australian reckoned that the ‘silverware’ and a chance to win is enough to keep the Delhi Capitals motivated. He also added that this is one of the biggest reasons why professional cricketers play the sport.

"The thought of some silverware, and a trophy for the Delhi Capitals' franchise is all the motivation we need. This is what every professional cricketer plays for -- to win big competitions like the IPL. So motivation is always there," Stoinis said, reported India Today.

Alongside that, he also stated that for them to go past SRH, Delhi would have to start playing some fearless cricket, which would give them a great chance of making it to the final.

"I think we're going well. We've got to play some fearless cricket, and it's a great opportunity for us. In these long tournaments, there's a good chance most teams are going to go through those ebbs and flows," Stoinis said, as quoted by the PTI.

Standing against them would be an in-form Sunrisers franchise, who were spearheaded by the bowling display from Rashid Khan and their in-form batters - Kane Williamson and David Warner, who have trashed bowling attacks for fun. Stoinis stated the obvious, claiming that these three would be vital for Sunrisers and Delhi would need to eliminate their threat.

"I think Rashid Khan is obviously a great bowler - everyone knows that. He's going to be dangerous and important for them. You've got David Warner and then Kane Williamson, who has been really organised and has steadied the ship for them a few times."