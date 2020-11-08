IPL 2020 | As SRH skipper, I'm proud to be where we are today, expresses David Warner 

"First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today. Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he's been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it's been great. I'd like to thank all our supporters at home. The main thing is attitude in the field. You can't win if you don't take catches, so that, we'll have to do much better next time - that's what's let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field," Warner said in the post-match presentation.