IPL 2020 | As SRH skipper, I'm proud to be where we are today, expresses David Warner 

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
At halfway stage, no one expected SRH to make it to the final four but after making it all the way to the second qualifier of the 2020 edition, skipper Warner expressed that he was proud of his side. Despite many injuries in the camp, SRH defied all the odds and did not give up til the very end.
With injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, early on, and then many setbacks, be it missing Kane Williamson in the beginning or not having Saha due to injury today, Sunrisers Hyderabad were never short of fight despite not boasting the best of resources. Even today after their batting was reduced to 44 for 3 in a big chase of 190 with stars like Warner and Pandey back in the hut, they put up a great challenge, something which symbolized their 2020 IPL campaign where they won many hearts.
David Warner, very well knowing the fact how difficult their journey, was quite candid in admitting that SRH weren't given a chance by many people like a certain MI, DC or RCB but they had many players standing up for the team. He did rue the dropped chances today, however, which were aplenty when DC were batting
"First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today. Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he's been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it's been great. I'd like to thank all our supporters at home. The main thing is attitude in the field. You can't win if you don't take catches, so that, we'll have to do much better next time - that's what's let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field," Warner said in the post-match presentation.
Warner also reflected on how difficult it was for the team to play sans Bhuvi and Saha. He thanked the fans of the franchise, who were always behind their superstars and also added that Hyderabad is his second home and he's excited to play in India next year.
"Key players like Saha and Bhuvi has been difficult, but the rest of them have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today. The fans are so loyal, I saw that photo of a bridge being lit up today. Hyderabad is our second home, and the franchise owners are like a family. Hopefully after this we can go and play the IPL in India next year and put up a better."
