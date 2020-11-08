IND vs AUS | Australia tour could further Prithvi Shaw’s progression, feels Ian Chappell

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell feels that young Prithvi Shaw showed signs of working his game out in the New Zealand tour and could very well further that progression if given a chance against Australia. Chappell further wished to see Green, Pucovski and Swepson picked for the India Tests.

20-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who was named as a part of India’s Test squad to tour Australia later this month, has come under fire, recently, for his lean and worrying run in the IPL, but something that the youngster has in his favour is his exceptional record donning the Indian whites. In four Tests, Shaw, who averages 55.83, has a ton and two fifties to his name and as recently as February, against a strong Kiwi attack, Shaw displayed his mettle. In a series that was played on a green top, Shaw finished as India’s third-highest run-getter, and showcased his talent with an exceptional counter-punching fifty in Wellington.

Due to his current drab run of form, however, there have been calls to not play the youngster in tough Australian conditions, but according to former Aussie skipper Ian Chappell, playing Shaw in Australia could help further his progression as a batsman.

“India's Prithvi Shaw burst onto the scene with a Test century on debut as an 18 year-old, but has since exuded signs he's yet to "work it out". Having missed out on valuable experience on the last tour of Australia because of an untimely ankle injury, he then displayed signs in New Zealand that he's now closer to working it out and this Australian tour could well further that progression,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.

Previewing the India series, Chappell further named three youngsters he would like to see be picked by the Australian selectors - Will Pucovski, Cameron Green and Mitch Swepson. While Pucovski and Green have rocked the Shield with their performances with the bat, Swepson has spun a web around batsmen with his leggies, and recently took a fine ten-fer against New South Wales. Chappell feels Pucovski and Green can fit into the top and the middle-order respectively and Swepson, according to him, could be fielded as the second-spinner alongside Lyon at the SCG.

“Australia now have an opportunity to buck their recent trend with youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green pushing their case for selection against India in the upcoming Test series.

“Both Pucovski, a 22-year-old batsman, and Green, a 21-year-old allrounder, have more than just heavy run-scoring to back their cause. Pucovski started the Shield season with his second double-century, in his first innings as an opener. Given the ongoing search for a suitable partner for the ebullient David Warner, this was a timely move to the top of the order.

“In Green's case, he followed a 197 against a strong New South Wales attack by taking a wicket in each innings of the clash with Tasmania. While a wicket per innings might not sound like much of an achievement, it signalled Green's first bowling stint since suffering back stress fractures. Although the selectors will be loath to burden Green with too much bowling, Mitchell Marsh's recurring injury history and his failure to cement the allrounder's spot in the Test side, makes Green's return to bowling welcome news.

“While he's no teenager, Queensland's Mitchell Swepson is the other player close to an Australian debut. At 27, Swepson is at an age where wristspinners - other than Shane Warne - tend to mature. His ten-wicket haul against NSW is a sign that he's ready, and a debut, in tandem with Nathan Lyon at the spin friendly Sydney Cricket Ground, could be in order.”

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide on December 17, under lights.