Back Babar to become Test captain as he is Pakistan’s future, expresses Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram has expressed that he wholeheartedly backs Babar Azam to take over the Test captaincy as he is the future of Pakistan cricket and can continue for a long time. He added that Pakistan is still stuck in 90s era with some batsmen only playing for their runs, which needs to change.

Earlier this year, Pakistan named Babar Azam as their captain in the ODI format for the 2020-21 season, handing over the duties of both the limited-overs teams, after already announcing him as the captain of T20I skipper late last year. However, Azhar Ali continued to marshal the troops in the longest format of the game, who has been quite ordinary at the role.

Now with the Pakistan Cricket Board expected to announce a new Test captain on November 11 to replace Azhar Ali, Pakistan’s pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand, where the national team will play two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

“You ask me as a former player, yes, I back Babar to become Test captain because he is our future and he can continue for a long time,” Akram said on YouTube channel ‘Cricket Baaz’.

“If the PCB appoints him they should for a proper time so that at least there is no confusion as to who is in charge in the dressing room.”

One of the game’s greatest fast bowlers, Akram has also led the national team during his glorious international career, which included a World Cup triumph and plenty of individual accolades. Drawing from his experience as a captain, Akram insisted that Babar is the best player in the team, hence, he should be given the reins as well. He compared Babar to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson and refuted the claims that right-hander’s batting would decline with the pressure of captaincy.

“I back Babar because I don’t want to see those days when I was playing and there were around four to five captains in our dressing room. He is our best player and people who say that making him Test captain will affect his batting, don’t buy that because he is a batsman and it is his job to score runs. “Aren’t Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson also captains and top batsmen,” Akram added.

Finally, Akram added that Pakistani players are stuck in the 90s mindset, where they only think about their individual runs and not about taking the team over the ropes.

“At times I get the feeling they are still stuck in the 90s mindset. I get the feeling, at times, some are only playing for their runs. This doesn’t work anymore and you just need to look at other teams to realise this,” he added.