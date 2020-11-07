Twitter reacts to Manish Pandey’s ‘smashing’ six reply to Virat ‘chirpy’ Kohli

Today at 6:33 PM
Defending a small total, Virat Kohli was chirpy on the field taunting Manish Pandey with ‘aaj nahi marte’ sledge, but Manish Pandey gave a perfect response by hitting a smashing six towards deep mid-wicket. Pandey pulled a shot delivery by Mohammad Siraj on the fourth ball of the over.
What a reply by Manish Pandey!
pant shirt fc (@pant_fc) November 7, 2020
What a six by Pandey!
Virat kohli said to Manish Pandey hit a six.and manish pandy hit six— Divyesh (@Divyesh11486671) November 7, 2020
The vintage Kohli!
Kohli sledges Manish pandey. and the next ball goes for a six. earlier Kohli was silenced by SKY and today Manish Pandey slaps Kohli hard. This is very bad behaviour by the captain of the Indian cricket team trying to sledge his own players. #ipl #rcb #manishpandey— Chronicwriter (@chrony) November 6, 2020
Kohli sledges once again!
Virat Kohli is sledging his juniors.— Saiyaara ✨ (@BeingKushSharma) November 6, 2020
This guy Manish Pandey will never come in depression.. 100% 🤣😎
That six was wow!!!
Just came to know that the indian captain Kohli sledged Manish Pandey.— Akshat Gagrani (@AkshatGagrani) November 6, 2020
Pandey replied with a six two balls later.
Wait for the moment. He will win us the match @im_manishpandey
Don't troll him please!
Kohli vs Manish!
Kohli said"Aaj nai maar rhe shots"which means Don't worry they can't hit any shots today and Manish Pandey hits a six off the very next ball.— Prattyush Sinha (@SinhaHoney) November 7, 2020
