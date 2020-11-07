 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Manish Pandey’s ‘smashing’ six reply to Virat ‘chirpy’ Kohli

    Manish Pandey replies Kohli with a six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:33 PM

    Defending a small total, Virat Kohli was chirpy on the field taunting Manish Pandey with ‘aaj nahi marte’ sledge, but Manish Pandey gave a perfect response by hitting a smashing six towards deep mid-wicket. Pandey pulled a shot delivery by Mohammad Siraj on the fourth ball of the over.

    What a reply by Manish Pandey!

    What a six by Pandey!

    The vintage Kohli!

    Kohli sledges once again!

    That six was wow!!!

    Kohli vs Manish!

