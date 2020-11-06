IPL 2020 | Surface was a little tricky and chasing anything on it wasn't easy, reveals Kane Williamson

Today at 12:05 AM
Kane Williamson, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning inning, has insisted that despite bundling out RCB for a low total, it was tough to chase on the tricky wicket of Abu Dhabi. He added that the Hyderabad batsmen did well against the RCB spinners by not giving them wickets.
After restricting Bangalore on a low total of 131, Hyderabad didn’t quite have a great start to their innings as they lost two wickets in the powerplay, which was followed by some quality bowling from Banglore in the middle overs. At one point, it looked like Hyderabad would struggle to chase the target, but a calm and collected Kane Williamson with his 44-ball 50, along with Jason Holder with his 20-ball 24, finished off the match for their team, winning the match by 6 wickets.
After his clinical knock, Williamson insisted that it was a tough chase considering the quality bowlers of Bangalore and the tricky wicket of Abu Dhabi. He pointed out that the Hyderabad batsmen did well by negating the spin bowling attack of Bangalore, ensuring that the match does not turn in Bangalore’s favour.
“Look it was a tough game. It was never going to be easy against a class side like RCB. The surface was a little tricky and chasing anything on it wasn't easy. It was a challenge for us to restrict them to that kind of a total. They also had two world-class spinners. We did well to go through their spells without losing too many wickets,” Williamson said after receiving the Man of the Match award.
Williamson further went on to explain that batting at number 4 varies according to the situation and Holder connecting the ball well, helped him in the chase. Praising the West Indian captain, the Kiwi skipper called him cooler than him.
“Batting at 4 can vary a lot and becomes surface dependent. A few shots from Jason helped. The guys have been fighting hard. He(Holder) is cooler than me. The all-rounder role in the team has been well held by him,” he added.
