IPL 2020 | RCB should not think about removing the captain, reckons Virender Sehwag

After Bangalore’s loss against SRH, Virender Sehwag has reckoned that the RCB management should not think about removing the captain and should rather focus on building a better team. He added that RCB never had a settled batting line-up, with it revolving around Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

It was yet another defeat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a knock-out game as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1 of IPL 2020, failing to put up a fighting score on the board. Batting first, Bangalore’s innings never really took off as the Hyderabad bowlers were brutal, giving regular blows to RCB.

AB de Villiers (43-ball 56) and Aaron Finch (30-ball 32) were the only batsmen who spent some time crease, taking their team to a total of 131. Chasing a low total, Hyderabad did face a disciplined bowling attack by RCB in the middle overs, but Kane Williamson with his 44-ball 50, ensured that his team gets over the line.

On the back of the defeat, cries for RCB to sack Virat Kohli as the captain have increased but former India opener Virender Sehwag insisted that a captain as good as his team and Bangalore should not think about removing Virat Kohli as the captain of the franchise. Sehwag opined that RCB should rather should focus on building a better team.

“A captain is as good as his team and when Virat Kohli is captaining the Indian team then the results are different. They win series, matches - be it ODI, T20, or Tests - but when he is captaining the RCB team then maybe his team does not perform and end up not winning. So, having a good team is of utmost importance for the captain. Hence, Bangalore should not think about removing the captain, but rather focus on building a better team,” Sehwag said in a video on Cricbuzz’s YouTube channel.

Pointing out the weakness in the RCB lineup, Sehwag stated that Bangalore has never had a settled batting order, with it, according to him, purely revolving around Kohli and de Villiers.

“They should think about the players that can be added to make team’s performance better because every team has a settled batting order but Bangalore never had a settled batting order - they only have Virat and AB. The rest of the batsmen keep on changing but the team revolves around these two players,” Sehwag said.