IPL 2020 | No hesitation in saying Jasprit Bumrah is the best in the world right now, expresses Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has admitted that he has no problems in saying that Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world right now as he reflected upon his last 3 performances, where Bumrah has taken 10 wickets. He praised the Indian for his patience and pointed out that Marcus Stoinis got beaten by pace.

Alongside registering his career-best figures of 4 for just 14, Jasprit Bumrah ensured that the Delhi batsmen were never off the hook, helping his team win by 57 runs to book their place in the final of IPL 2020. Bumrah was lethal upfront dismissing Shikhar Dhawan with a deadly yorker and then, followed it up with the wicket of Shreyas Iyer in his next over, which shattered any hopes that Delhi had of chasing the target.

It saw former England captain Michael Vaughan admit that he has no qualms in his mind over the fact that the Mumbai Indians fast-bowler is currently the best in world cricket. To prove his point, Vaughan reflected upon Bumrah's recent performances, where he has taken 10 wickets in the last 3 matches.

“I’ve got no hesitation in saying that he’s the best in the world right now. 10 for 45 in his last three games, I mean you don’t see that in T20 cricket. I don’t think anyone would argue that Jasprit Bumrah is the best seam bowler in the world currently,” Vaughan said in a Cricbuzz video.

Bumrah was brought on towards the end of the game to get a breakthrough, and he delivered on the first ball itself castling Marcus Stoinis, who was set at the crease with a 46-ball 65, and then dismissed Daniel Sams on the third delivery, taking his wicket tally to 27. Vaughan pointed out that Stoinis was beaten by pace against Bumrah.

“He waits and waits and waits and delivers that big ball right at the last moment. The ball that got Stonis was too quick, it was through him before he knew it,” Vaughan said.

Along with the purple cap, Bumrah now also holds the record of highest wickets ever by an Indian bowler in IPL.