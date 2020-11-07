IPL 2020 | Jason Holder getting Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal was game-changer, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

Today at 7:11 PM
Analyzing the game between Bangalore and Hyderabad, Sachin Tendulkar has reckoned that Jason Holder scalping Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal early on was the game-changing moment for him. He added that he was surprised by Kohli’s move to open the innings, which didn’t quite click.
Jason Holder has been a huge positive influence on the Hyderabad team, who have started playing amazingly well after the West Indian skipper was included in the side. His importance was once again on display in the eliminator against Bangalore, where he picked up important wickets with the ball - ending the game with figures of 3/25 and then, pulled his side across the finish line alongside with Kane Williamson.
After the game, Sachin Tendulkar expressed that he was surprised by the move of Virat Kohli to open the innings, which didn’t quite work out. He added that Kohli, who was dismissed by Holder, was beaten by bounce against the West Indian pacer.
“Holder’s opening spell was really good and I was surprised to see Virat open the innings. It was a different strategy which didn’t click. Virat looked positive but when Holder was bowling to him, he was trying to carve the line. He was trying to cover Holder’s outswing, walking towards bowler to reduce the distance to cut the swing. But Holder gets more bounce than other bowlers as he’s very tall. And that’s what did the trick. Virat was beaten by the bounce,” Tendulkar said on his YouTube video.
Tendulkar credited Holder for bowling a tight line and length and reckoned that two quick wickets of in-form Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal upfront changed the game in favour of Hyderabad.
“Immediately after that, he got Padikkal out, so he got two main players out, along with AB de Villiers. These three have stood like pillars for RCB this season and have contributed immensely. So Holder getting these two wickets was the game changer for me,” he said.
