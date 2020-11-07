IPL 2020 | Jason Holder getting Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal was game-changer, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

“Holder’s opening spell was really good and I was surprised to see Virat open the innings. It was a different strategy which didn’t click. Virat looked positive but when Holder was bowling to him, he was trying to carve the line. He was trying to cover Holder’s outswing, walking towards bowler to reduce the distance to cut the swing. But Holder gets more bounce than other bowlers as he’s very tall. And that’s what did the trick. Virat was beaten by the bounce,” Tendulkar said on his YouTube video.