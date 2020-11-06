VIDEO | T Natarajan nails the yorker to clean up ‘Mr. 360’ AB de Villiers 

Today at 9:30 PM
After dismissing Washington Sundar, T Natarajan finished whatever little hope was left for Bangalore by castling their main man AB de Villiers on a pitch-perfect yorker. Playing on the score of 56, de Villiers was left clueless as the Tamil Nadu pacer delivered the ball right in the blockhole.
Bangalore didn’t quite get off to a good start, to say the least as none of their batsmen except Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers could even register a double-digit score. After scoring rusty 32 off 30 balls, Finch got out trying the accelerate the flow of runs and then, the responsibility was once again on the shoulder of AB de Villiers to get the team to a competitive total.
Aware of his responsibilities, the former South African batsman was rescuing the Bangalore inning by bringing up his fifty in 39 balls, keeping Bangalore in the game. However, T Natarajan was in no mood to let Bangalore getaway as he picked up the wicket of Washington Sundar on the very first ball of the 18th over, reducing Bangalore to the score of 111/6. Still, they had de Villiers on the crease, who could have changed the match in the last two overs.
But Natarajan bowled a ripper of a delivery to knockout de Villiers on the fifth delivery, ending the hopes of RCB of a high score. The Tamil Nadu bowler gave no chance to the South African batsman to put his bat in the way and castled ‘Mr. 360’after he had scored 56 off 43 balls, ending with the figures of 2/33. It is not quite often we see one of the best batsmen get bowled like this.
