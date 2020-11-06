VIDEO | Rashid ‘airplane’ Khan's bullseye throw runs out Moeen Ali on a free-hit

Ali lifted his backlift to hit the left-armer over the ropes but Nadeem was clever enough to bowl the ball right next to the bat, providing no room for the Englishman to hit. Ali hit the ball straight to Rashid Khan who was standing at the cover position and started dashing for the run. Ali knew from the start that he won’t be able to make the run, but he ran anyway, hoping that Rashid would miss the stumps. Rashid, however, hit the stumps directly and sent the RCB all-rounder packing. Post the wicket, Rashid started running in excitement with his hands spread out like an airplane.