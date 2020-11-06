VIDEO | Rashid ‘airplane’ Khan's bullseye throw runs out Moeen Ali on a free-hit

Today at 8:47 PM
Moeen Ali was part of a shocking incident as he got run-out by Rashid Khan on a free-hit trying to steal a run from the leg-spinner after hitting the ball straight to him off the bowling of Shahbaz Nadeem. After hitting the wickets directly, Rashid started running in airplane style to celebrate it.
Bangalore were back to their form of choking in the knockouts as they found themselves struggling in the middle against the quality bowling lineup of Hyderabad, losing three wickets in the powerplay itself for just 32 runs. Although it was a slow wicket, the way the Bangalore batsmen got out easily playing unnecessary shots, paving the way for another collapse.
After the powerplay, Aaron Finch did show some signs of getting back into the form but just when things were looking rosy for him, he got picked by Shahbaz Nadeem trying to hit him for a six. Post his wicket, Moeen Ali joined AB de Villiers on the crease and got the perfect opportunity to express himself right from the start as he got to play a free-hit on the very first ball. However, what followed after that would have shocked Ali as well.
Ali lifted his backlift to hit the left-armer over the ropes but Nadeem was clever enough to bowl the ball right next to the bat, providing no room for the Englishman to hit. Ali hit the ball straight to Rashid Khan who was standing at the cover position and started dashing for the run. Ali knew from the start that he won’t be able to make the run, but he ran anyway, hoping that Rashid would miss the stumps. Rashid, however, hit the stumps directly and sent the RCB all-rounder packing. Post the wicket, Rashid started running in excitement with his hands spread out like an airplane.
Here’s the video of the shocking incident:-
