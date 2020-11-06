Twitter reacts to the third umpire’s controversial decision to send David Warner packing

Yesterday at 10:44 PM
David Warner got cramped for room on the delivery of Mohammed Siraj and the ball went through the gap in between his body and gloves, knicking something on the way. Despite the on-field umpire giving it not out and no conclusive evidence, the third umpire gave the decision against the batsman.
Here is how Twitter reacted on it:
David Warner’s dismissal is what you call a proper match fix!— kuttettan Marar (@HarryScousser) November 6, 2020
They can’t let Kohli go empty handed! Could they? #IPL#SRH#Scam
One word..rcb buys the umpires..to out david Warner..— VJ (@vijaeya) November 6, 2020
david warner clearlyy out— xyzz123 (@xyzzzzzz678) November 6, 2020
#DAVIDWARNER is out #IPL2020 #RCBvSRH Big spike pic.twitter.com/e5C2IWjH3k— Munnabai (@munnnabai) November 6, 2020
Was there enough to overturn the soft not out decision on David Warner? Did the ball come off his clothes?#Warner #RCBvSRH— The man in black....and white.......🎸 (@Keepitr73976651) November 6, 2020
You are feeling For RCB but think. From other side and with cricketing rules...what's David Warner role....so SRH FANS HAVE RIGHTS TO ASK AND CLARIFICATION— Aditya Sharma (@AdityaS56080742) November 6, 2020
#IPL2020 #Eliminator #SRHvRCB #RCBvSRH : David Warner Wicket pic.twitter.com/F7UDy8vdcR— IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHT (@ipl2020highlite) November 6, 2020
not the third umpire giving david warner out when the decision was inconclusive konsi logic hai mjhe samaj nhi ayi😭😭✋#SRHvsRCB— moon☾︎hild (@BaariBarsi) November 6, 2020
