Twitter reacts to Jason ‘heroic’ Holder scripting a mighty win for Hyderabad against Bangalore

Yesterday at 11:20 PM
Jason Holder, who first took 3 wickets for 25 runs, was back again in the thick of the things as he smashed Bangalore bowlers to finish the game for his side with 2 balls to spare. Holder took the vital wicket of Virat Kohli upfront, helping Hyderabad dominate the match right from the start.
What a game it was!🔥
What a win for @SunRisers unbelievable performance from kane and jason holder well done. #SRHvsRCB #OrangeArmy #KaneWilliamson #JasonHolder #IPL2020 #IPL2020playoffs pic.twitter.com/tUSQvj1FwC— Sai sreekar (@nyalkalkars27) November 6, 2020
Ice cool innings from Kane!🙌🏻
#KaneWilliamson take a bow 🙌🏻🙏🏻 #RCBvSRH— Surya (@SuryaPr62278224) November 6, 2020
Pure smart,class batting by Kane Williamson 🔥#RCBvCSK #IPL2020— arun reddy (@m_r_att_it_ude) November 6, 2020
Yeah! Exactly.
#RCB outplayed by Kane Williamson MasterClass 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— సర్కారు వారి शमशेर (@mahesh_ranbir) November 6, 2020
Eh, bhi teek hai! :P :P
#RCBvSRH#KaneWilliamson— Professor (@Profess78167383) November 6, 2020
Kane and holder to RCB pic.twitter.com/g309T0G5pL
Loads of love from Hyd people! Haha :D :D
Love u kane mowa#SRHvsRCB#KaneWilliamson#HBDAnushkaShetty— కర్ణ - KARNA (@karna14920) November 6, 2020
Gelicham🧡 what an innings from #KaneWilliamson He'll always gives you more reasons to love him❤ #RCBvSRH— భాస్కర్ E Bsn (@BhaskarEbsn) November 6, 2020
Kane Mawa is true LUB🧡
Kane supreme class 🧡 @SunRisers #RCBvsSRH #KaneWilliamson— Nitesh Bhadoria (@BhadoriaNitesh) November 6, 2020
Superb knock in a crucial time!
#IPL2020 #SRHvRCB #CricketDhamaka— IndiaTVSports (@IndiaTVSports) November 6, 2020
Kane Williamson’s gritty fifty knocks out RCB; takes SRH into Qualifiers 2https://t.co/GG8RUdgBvI
