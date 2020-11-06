 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Jason ‘heroic’ Holder scripting a mighty win for Hyderabad against Bangalore

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    supreme knock from Kane Williamson and Jason Holder

    IPLT20

    Twitter reacts to Jason ‘heroic’ Holder scripting a mighty win for Hyderabad against Bangalore

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:20 PM

    Jason Holder, who first took 3 wickets for 25 runs, was back again in the thick of the things as he smashed Bangalore bowlers to finish the game for his side with 2 balls to spare. Holder took the vital wicket of Virat Kohli upfront, helping Hyderabad dominate the match right from the start.

    What a game it was!🔥 

    Ice cool innings from Kane!🙌🏻

    Yeah! Exactly.

    Eh, bhi teek hai! :P :P

    Loads of love from Hyd people! Haha :D :D

    Kane Mawa is true LUB🧡

    Superb knock in a crucial time!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down