Three Royal bets that can help you rise in the RCB vs SRH game

Arguably, Wriddhiman Saha has made season defining contributions at the top for SRH. He has prospered with the bat in tense pressure situations and shown a different class of his - aggression at the top, a rarity from Indian batsmen in T20 cricket. In the last three games, Saha has made scores of 58*, 39 and 87 against MI, RCB and DC respectively. The right-hander has shown aggression against all kinds of bowling and mind you, all the teams that he hunted down had a more than decent bowling line-up especially Mumbai and Delhi. Given his red-hot form, the gloveman is likely to score more than 21.5 runs against RCB in the Friday Eliminator. He averages 22 at the venue, which will only get better with Saha 2.0 on display. In the first 11 games this IPL, Warner's strike rate was 127 but with Saha opening, it has increased to almost 164. He is a man who has got the SRH side and his skipper going, why not you? So, hop on to Betdaily and multiply your money 1.83 times with your investment on this reliable player, who is at the peak of his powers.

One can question Devdutt Padikkal's strike-rate and lack of intent post powerplay this season but that is what plays into the hands of those who are interested in this market, which promises to be a 'DIWALI BONANZA'. He is an anchor and takes time before going for the big shots, which is generally very late in the innings and that increases his chances of scoring more than 21.5 runs in the encounter, manifolds. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen this season and has 472 runs at 33.71. Out of 14 innings, he has scored 22 or more 10 times, which shows how incredibly reliable he is. In the last three games, twice he has crossed the fifty-run-mark, which shows his great form of late. The southpaw has an average of 30.50 against SRH. He has prospered in Abu Dhabi more than anywhere else and has three fifties in four innings at the venue with an average of 53. This is a market that you might fancy going on with heavy money as it's very reliable and has probability of high returns.

Rashid Khan was put under immense pressure with injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he responded brilliantly and in fact, it turned out to be a catalyst for him as he has led the SRH attack with excellence. He has combined the best economy rate (5.28) in the tournament with his ability to chip in with wickets despite batsmen playing him out as he has 19 wickets in 14 games. But how would he pick more than 1.5 wickets if batsmen play him out? Well, now that is likely to change as we saw in the game against MI. Mumbai batsmen attacked Khan, he gave away 19 off first two, was under pressure before Nadeem turned around things yet it was his worst game of the season as he finished with 1/32. RCB know it's a do-or-die game against SRH where they cannot afford to slow down in the middle overs, what may come and after seeing Rashid under pressure when attacked, they are likely to take the bait and that's where he becomes a very dangerous bowler especially against the likes of Kohli and De Villiers, who have had their struggles against leg-spin. So, this is one market, which has written - HIGH RETURNS - all over it.