SA vs ENG | Uncapped Glenton Stuurman makes limited-overs cut; Aiden Markram misses out
Today at 6:38 PM
Post the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket South Africa has announced their limited-overs squad for England series, with uncapped Glenton Stuurman making the cut alongside Rabada returning. However, there is no place for Aiden Markram or Chris Morris, in both the white-ball formats for SA.
After their series against India was cut short by the pandemic, Cricket South Africa (CSA) are ready to host England in their first home series following the pandemic for the upcoming ODI and T20I series. Earlier today, for the same, CSA announced the squad, which saw the uncapped pacer Glenton Stuurman picked in the squad for the first time, after his consistent display on the domestic circuit. The pacer has picked up over 55 wickets across the two limited overs-format, with the ability to swing the ball either way.
However, opener and South Africa’s prodigal talent Aiden Markram misses out from the 24-man squad, alongside all-rounder Chris Morris, who is currently in the Middle East, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL. Alongside that, the 41-year-old Imran Tahir too misses out on a place in both the limited-format, with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi favourites to start. Kagiso Rabada, who missed out from the last series against India makes a return to the setup.
"This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India," CSA's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said following the squad announcement.
"I'm sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I'm looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket for our Proteas,” he added.
South Africa Squad:Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller , Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla , Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne
