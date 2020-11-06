SA vs ENG | Uncapped Glenton Stuurman makes limited-overs cut; Aiden Markram misses out

After their series against India was cut short by the pandemic, Cricket South Africa (CSA) are ready to host England in their first home series following the pandemic for the upcoming ODI and T20I series. Earlier today, for the same, CSA announced the squad, which saw the uncapped pacer Glenton Stuurman picked in the squad for the first time, after his consistent display on the domestic circuit. The pacer has picked up over 55 wickets across the two limited overs-format, with the ability to swing the ball either way.