IPL 2020 | We had to change our strategy in the powerplay and work out a formula, admits David Warner

Yesterday at 11:57 PM
After knocking out RCB, David Warner has admitted that they had to change their strategy in the powerplay with the change in approach from RCB but the formula worked out for them. He also opined that it was a proper masterclass from Kane Williamson to take them home in such circumstances.
At 67/4, the pressure was on the chasing side, who had just above eight overs remaining on the night to script an incredible run-chase, with two of the best leg-spinners around in the world - Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa. While not only playing them well, the duo of Kane Williamson and Jason Holder scripted a beautiful partnership where they found the deep pockets effectively to pick up the quick singles and doubles to take the game deep, where they finished it off.
However, in the first innings, there was equal hard work from the SRH bowlers, who had to implement a new strategy, according to their skipper David Warner. In the post-match presentation, Warner admitted that they had to work out a formula, with Kohli opening, which they did so effectively, restricting the men in Red and Gold to just 131 runs for the loss of seven wickets. On top of that, the southpaw also credited the unbeaten knock from Kane Williamson, who scored a 44-ball 50 to take them home.
“Last few games have taken a bit out. We had to beat the top three to make it first, and we had to knock out three again. We had to sort of change our strategy around the first six, bowl Sandy and Jase with 5 in the powerplay, hold Natarajan and Rash for the middle overs. We had to work out a formula and it's going well. Congratulations to Natarajan and his wife, they had a baby this morning. What a gift for the little one. What a masterclass from Kane, he's done it for years for New Zealand,” said Warner in the post-match presentation.
Alongside that, the Australian also stated that the spinners bowled excellent lengths, bowling quite slow in the middle-overs, fantastically restricting them in the middle phase of the innings. Despite the game going down to the wire, the left-hander admitted that they were all backing Williamson to close out the encounter. However, at the same time, he’s looking forward to the clash against the in-form Delhi team in the second eliminator.
“With the class of batting line up they had, you obviously knew there was something in that wicket with the new ball holding. You had to wait for the ball to be overpitched. The spinners bowled quite slow, fantastic through the middle overs. But at the end of the day, when you have a guy like Kane at the end [you back him], Bit close for my liking. Delhi’s a fantastic team, we've spoken about their world-class bowling. Shikhar is in form, Shreyas as well who is a linchpin for them,” he added.
