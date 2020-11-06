IPL 2020 | We did really well to get back but lacked execution in second half, rues Virat Kohli

After a close defeat against SRH, Virat Kohli rued that the team did really well to get back in the contest but lacked the needed execution in the second half, where the game slipped away. However, he also added that plenty of positives to be noted for the team throughout the season.

In a sudden move, RCB skipper Virat Kohli promoted himself at the top of the order, in a move that backfired horribly, as he walked off for just six runs. On the back of AB de Villiers’ solo innings, RCB got themselves to a competitive total, of 131 after the 20 overs. With dew coming, the total looked horribly short until RCB’s spinners came along, who changed the complexion of the encounter.

It all kicked off when Mohammed Siraj accounted for the opposition skipper David Warner, with the score reading 43. Post the introduction of Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal, the game turned in RCB’s favour, as SRH were reduced to 67/4. However, soon after that, a 65-run partnership between Holder and Kane Williamson eventually sealed the deal.

Following the close loss, RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli rued the loss, stating that they did really well to get back in the encounter but lacked execution in the field, which cost them the game. However, he also added that they didn’t have enough runs on board, which ended up being the difference for them.

“If you talk about the first innings, I don't think we had enough on the board already. The position we got ourselves in the second half, probably better execution...a game of margins. We just didn't have enough runs on the board in my opinion. [The scores in the last few games] Maybe nerves? We just allowed the bowlers to bowl where they wanted to and didn't put them under pressure. We picked out the fielders a lot. It's been a strange kind of phase, 4-5 games for us,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Looking back at their season, the right-hander credited the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj, which really pleased the skipper before adding that Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers were as classy as possible. In terms of a home and away advantage missing, Kohli admitted that it made the tournament more competitive.

“A couple of people have stood up and had good seasons. Devdutt, Siraj as well. Yuzi and AB have been solid as ever. Couple of positives. Devdutt has done it with class and efficiency, it's not easy to get 400 runs. It was a tough year. It tells you the strength of teams in the IPL. You don't have home and away so when conditions are same for everyone, the real strengths come out and I think that's probably why this has been the most competitive IPL,” he added.

“It was amazing to have the opportunity to come out and play. There's a bigger picture going on here and we all have contributed to that. We're privileged we got to be part of that and gave something to the fans.”