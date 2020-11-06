IPL 2020 | Under pressure our execution was miles off, laments Ricky Ponting 

Delhi were completely not up to the mark against MI on Thursday, which was evident in the way they they bowled full tosses in the death making Ponting admit that DC's execution was miles off. Not only bowling but the chase of 201 got to their head as they lost three wickets sans any run.

Things continued going downhill for Delhi Capitals as they were beaten black and blue in the first Qualifier against Mumbai Indians on Thursday in Dubai by 57 runs. DC's bowling, which has been their strong point, failed badly as the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bowled quite a few full tosses in the death as Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan kept plundering them, left, right and center to propel MI to 200 runs. In reply, Delhi were reduced to 0 for 3 and then 41 for 5 and fell short by a big margin as four of their batsmen couldn't even open their account.

The momentum was there with Mumbai right from the powerplay overs as after losing Rohit Sharma early, de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav took the attack to the DC bowlers, who crumbled under pressure. After the game, Ponting reflected how his side was put on on the back foot straightaway and they completely fell short of executing their plans under pressure.

“I think it was mainly the execution in the first few overs. In the first over, we went for 15 or 16 and you are on the back foot straight away. We did fight our way back into the game… We felt that we planned really well but under pressure, our execution was miles off,” Ponting said in the post-match press conference.

If it was not for Marcus Stoinis, who made 65 off 46 and Axar Patel making a 33-ball 42, DC might not have even made a meager 143 in the chase. The Delhi head coach applauded both the guys and stated that Stoinis exhibited his class while Patel also did well. He also praised Ashwin, who finished with figures of 3/29.

“I think he (Stoinis) showed today how classy player he is. He has really developed his game against spin bowling. It is great that we got something out of the game. He got some runs, Axar Patel played really well at the back and they are the only real positives, including Ashwin’s bowling spell,” he said.

However, Delhi might be down but they aren't out of the IPL yet as they will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, which will be either RCB or SRH on November 8 in Abu Dhabi. The former Aussie skipper asserted that his side will be ready for the challenge in some time.

“Sunrisers and RCB are both very good sides and deserve their position on the table. So, we will get some training done in the next couple of days and get ready for that challenge,” Ponting said.