IPL 2020 | Suryakumar Yadav is very clear in his thought process, reveals Rohit Sharma 

Suryakumar Yadav played some exquisite shots to make a fifty in the pressure Qualifier 1 against DC, which Rohit Sharma attributed to his clarity in thought process. Despite losing an early wicket, de Kock and Surya never took their foot off the pedal and showed great intent in first six overs.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the talk of the town for sometime now and it all amplified after he was overlooked from India's limited-overs squad for Australia, which surprised one and all, given how well he has been performing in domestic cricket and the IPL. Just after his omission, he played an exceptional knock against RCB led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and on Thursday, he carried on his rich vein of form making 51 in a crucial game that too when MI lost Rohit early in the innings. He played some eye-popping shots, which shows he's man, who knows his game inside-out.

He set up the base for Mumbai to finish with a flourish alongside Quinton de Kock as they added a quickfire 62 for the second wicket and ensured that the defending champions made full use of the powerplay overs. Rohit Sharma was full of praise for Suryakumar Yadav as he termed him a crucial player for the side besides highlighting how his clarity in thoughts help him to perform well.

"Suryakumar Yadav has been in brilliant form and we understand his importance and he is a very crucial player for us at 3. Having lost a wicket in the second over, we were on the back foot but the way Kock and SKY batted, we got around 60 in first six overs, which was great. Surya is very clear in his thought process on how he wants to bat, and we back him. He always takes pressure away from the team and other batsmen," Rohit said in the post-match presser.

The MI skipper also asserted that they always want one of the top four batters to make it big and also added that Hardik Pandya played some superb sots and has been itching to go in the middle and perform as such has been his good form.

"We always want one of top three of top four guys to carry on long so that power hitters can take time before going big and that is something we have done well. We saw how Hardik did a great job today, played some superb shots against a quality attack. When you are in great form you want to go out and perform for the side," Rohit stated.

Batting first, Mumbai made a humongous total of 200 runs, taking the mickey out of the DC bowling attack, which crumbled under pressure. After that, Boult and Bumrah put up a fast bowling masterclass reducing DC to 41 for 5. The win was so clinical that it made Rohit Sharma term it as a 'perfect' game for the side.

"Delhi are a very good side, they have done well throughout the tournament, so we didn't expect the game to go like that. But, you need to give credit to our boys to get runs on the board and get wickets. In big games, putting big runs also puts opposition under pressure. Our bowling unit has been brilliant. The way we played today was absolutely perfect."