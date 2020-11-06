IPL 2020 | SRH vs RCB Evaluation Chart - Classy Kane Williamson guides Hyderabad to a thrilling win against Bangalore

A match that mostly remained in favour of Hyderabad for most of the time, Bangalore tried to make a comeback with excellent bowling the middle over, but eventually, Kane Williamson guided his team to victory. Jason Holder, along with picking 3 for 25, helped Williamson finish the match at the end.

Rating charts

Powerplay exploitation

RCB 2/10 - DISASTROUS! Went completely on the expected lines, given the tendency of Bangalore to choke in pressure situations. Virat Kohli took a surprising call to open the innings, but the move didn’t bear any fruit as they were stuck in the middle on 32/2 after the first six overs but Finch holds the key.

SRH 7/10 - Chasing the target of 132, Hyderabad looked like they would run away with the match in the powerplay itself but they were struck twice by the Bangalore bowlers, turning their great start into an ordinary one, ending the powerplay on 48/2.

Middle-overs maneuvering

RCB 6/10 - Thank God, Bangalore lost only one wicket in the middle overs and they were able to avoid another collapse under the pressure of a knockout match. Although they lost Finch early, de Villiers played another one of his sensible innings to keep Bangalore in the game, ending on the score of 93/4.

SRH 4/10 - Way to make the match more interesting. Hyderabad did a job to turn the match into a thriller by scoring just 39 runs for 2 wickets in the middle overs. Kane Williamson did try to rescue the innings with a good over off Washington Sundar, but it wasn’t enough to term Hyderabad favourites in the match.

Death bowling

RCB 5/10 - They tried their level best to stop Hyderabad from chasing the target but all their efforts were futile as Williamson played a classical knock to take his team. In the 16th over itself, Williamson hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a clinical six, taking the attack back to the bowlers and ensuring that Hyderabad won the match with many hiccups.

SRH 10/10 - DOMINATING STUFF! Hyderabad dominated this phase of the game right from the start as Holder dismissed Shivam Dube in the 16th over itself. Then, T Natarajan picked up twin wickets in the 18th over, finishing whatever was left of the Bangalore batting unit in a dominating fashion. Giving just 38 runs in the last 5 overs along with 3 wickets to wrap up Bangalore innings on 131/7.

Snapshots

Jason Holder has flipped the season around for Hyderabad

After having a mixed start to their campaign this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost their way in the middle of the tournament, losing three matches on the trot. However, Hyderabad made a terrific comeback winning 4 matches out of the last 5 to pave their way to the playoffs. One change later, Holder played 5 matches, picked up 10 wickets along with a match-winning knock against Bangalore. He has been lethal with the new ball, economical at the end, and handy with the bat, what else do you require from a player? He completely flipped the season for Hyderabad by bringing them on the winning track. In this match as well, he claimed the important wicket of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal upfront, not letting Bangalore get off to a good start. Later, he came back in the death overs and picked up another wicket, ending with the figures of 3/25. JEEZ!

Changing and chopping won’t help when Bangalore can’t bat

There have been multiple theories going around regarding the things that Bangalore must do to ensure that they have a smooth passage through the playoffs. But let’s be honest, Bangalore has probably tried all the possible batting combinations, and still, they have failed to perform consistently. What should they do you ask? Simple. Just play good cricket, ticking off the basics. It can’t get easier than that. The batsmen need to take the responsibility to get the team to a competitive total unlike what they have done so far, where at times they have gone into a shell and at other times, played unnecessary strokes to get out. Whatever might be the combination of the batting lineup, it surely can’t help you hit the ball from the bat. Same poor cricket was evident in this match as well one of which was Aaron Finch, who scored run-a-ball 32 and didn’t quite look like himself struggling to connect the ball. No wonder they are subject to constant collapses.

T Natarajan should be fast-tracked to the Indian team

Here we have T Natarajan, who has had a great run in the domestic season and has carried on the same form in the IPL as well, picking 16 wickets in 15 matches. He has been good with the new ball, giving the ball enough air to move around and at the end, he has hit the yorker mark extremely well, more than anyone in the competition. So much so that even AB de Villiers struggled to put his bat against the lethal yorker of Natarajan. In today’s match, he ended with the figures of 2/33 and bowled especially well in the death overs, picking both his wickets in the 18th over. I know the Indian team is filled with daunting pacers but Navdeep Saini? Surely, Natarajan has done miles better than him. I also know that he has been picked as a net bowler for India’s tour to Australia, but given that he is already 29-years old, he doesn’t have time on his side. Hence, he should be fast-tracked into the team as soon as possible.

Turning Point

The match was going in favour of Hyderabad, but a good phase for Bangalore in the middle overs of Hyderabad inning’s meant that SRH were under pressure chasing the paltry target of 132. However, after getting set up, Williamson hit Washington Sundar for smashing six over the mid-wicket boundary to release the pressure. After this, the flow of runs never stopped and SRH easily chased the target.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Good

The match was straight forward right from the start and it looked like it would stay that way for the entire match, but good bowling from Bangalore in the middle overs did make the match a little interesting to watch. It did feel bad to see Bangalore collapsing once again in the knockouts, but their choke did make for a good viewing experience.