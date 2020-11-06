IPL 2020 | Saha has been instrumental in SRH's revival, opines Krishnamachari Srikkanth

With brilliant performances in the last three games, Wriddhiman Saha has played a key role for Hyderabad, in fact, he has been instrumental in SRH's revival, stated Kris Srikkanth. Saha and Warner have formed a great partnership at the top of the order solidifying Hyderabad's batting.

For the first 11 games, until Wriddhiman Saha joined David Warner at the top, the SRH skipper had to bat slowly given how much the team was dependent on him. But, he has been able to bat freely ever since Saha has taken the opening role as he has made scores of 58*, 39 and 87 in the last three encounters and with lesser pressure on Warner, he has thrived with the bat, making two fifties with 159 runs and his strike-rate has also increased from 127 to 164, and the result is there for everyone to see in how dominating SRH have been heading into the playoffs.

Former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth hailed the SRH gloveman and stated that he has been 'instrumental' in reviving Hyderabad's fortunes. He also added that Saha's consistency and strike-rate have helped Warner a lot.

"Opener Saha has been instrumental in the revival. Playing proper cricket, the stumper has taken the fight to the opponents in no small measure. His consistency and strike rate has also allowed Warner to settle in well rather than look for runs from the word go," Srikkanth wrote in his column for TOI.

Srikkanth even went on to say that by some distance Warner's men look the most dangerous side at the moment. He lauded how they have been able to make it to final four despite injuries plaguing their campaign.

"Hyderabad have proved beyond doubt what an aggressive mindset can bring about. Staring at the wrong end of the barrel, they picked up their game at the right moment to register three thumping wins and by some distance look the most dangerous side at the moment. Remember, they made the cut despite losing key players to injuries during the campaign, none bigger than missing the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. To make the top-four without a senior Indian bowler is a commendable achievement indeed," he said.

However, the renowned cricket expert also suggested that the Warner-Saha opening combination might prove to be a 'double-edged sword', as if they fail to get going, it puts the team's middle-order under extreme pressure.

"The Saha-Warner combination is also a double-edged sword, if it doesn't click on the big day, the slightly inexperienced top-order will have its work cut out. This game will be extremely difficult to predict and I am sure it will be a cracker of a contest. Hyderabad might hold a slight edge on current form," Srikkanth said.

SRH will take on RCB in the Eliminator on Friday in Abu Dhabi. The team that wins the knockout game will play Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday.