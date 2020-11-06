IPL 2020 | Rishabh Pant has to improve his keeping and batting massively, opines Gautam Gambhir

Rishabh Pant’s batting form has gone from bad to worse, this season despite Delhi Capitals qualifying to the latter stages of the competition. Neither is the left-handed batsman effective with his shot-making, his indifferent batting approach has piled up more pressure on the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis to do the power-hitting. While it wasn’t evidently highlighted in the early stages, it started causing major problems for the franchise during their tough run-in into the playoffs.