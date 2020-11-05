IPL 2020 | Okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, insists Jasprit Bumrah 

Jasprit Bumrah, who received the Man of the Match, has insisted that he will be content with not getting wickets if his team continues to win as they have so far in the tournament. He added that this is the first time he is playing with Trent Boult and the conversations between them have been good.

Chasing a target of 201, Delhi Capitals looked never in contention to reach the score as they lost three wickets for nothing inside two overs. Two of the wickets were scalped by Trent Boult in the first over and then, Jasprit Bumrah castled Shikhar Dhawan with an unplayable yorker to start off the proceedings in an emphatic fashion.

Later, Bumrah was brought on to break the budding partnership of Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel, which he did quite aptly by castling Stoinis and following it up with another wicket in the same over, that of Daniel Sams, helping Mumbai win the match by 57 runs.

Ending with the figures of 4 for 14, Bumrah achieved multiple milestones including most number of wickets in a season by an Indian bowler, personal best T20 figures for him, and the purple cap. However, the pacer insisted that he is okay with not picking up wickets if the team continues winning.

"I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament. I don't look at the wickets. I have been given a role, and I try to execute that. Take it ball by ball. I felt the opening yorker was very important. I had decided I was going to do that. When it comes off like that, it feels great,” Bumrah said after receiving the Man of the Match award.

The Mumbai pacer revealed that he doesn’t focus on results and further added that his partnership with Boult for the first time has been going great. Bumrah praised the wily Kiwi for his exquisite skills.

“Early wickets are important especially with the dew coming in. I usually don't focus on the end result. Whenever I have tried to focus on the end result, it goes downhill. This is the first time I have played with Trent, our conversations have been very good. He is a very skilful bowler. We discuss different fields, the different ways to bowl, and what to do in different situations. I am not great on awards," he said.