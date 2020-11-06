IPL 2020 | Most of the time I've been hit when I bowl full, admits Rashid Khan

Yesterday at 11:41 PM
Rashid Khan, who didn’t get any wickets against Bangalore, has insisted that whenever he has got, it has been due to the fact that he has bowled fuller deliveries and aims to correct that. He added that the match against RCB had the feeling like the game against KXIP, where they failed to chase 127.
Sunrisers Hyderabad were in the driving seats for the almost entire match, barring the middle overs phase in their innings, and scripted their emphatic win against Bangalore, knocking them out of the tournament. Bowlers did a fantastic job for Hyderabad restricting the opposition for a low score of 131, the star of which was Jason Holder - picking 3 wickets for 25 runs.
Rashid Khan, who was hit for a rare six by Aaron Finch, insisted that whenever he has tried to pitch the ball, he has been punished and hence, tries not to give the ball in the slot for the batsmen to tonk.
“Just kept it very simple for myself, just hit a good area. As long as I'm hitting that area, I'm good. I've watched my videos and analysed that most of the time I've been hit when I bowl full. So I try to bowl the right areas. This wicket sometimes you get a skiddy kind of turn. Today it wasn't that, it was a bit slow and not skidding as much as the last time we played here. You just have to keep it simple, back of a length,” Rashid said in the post-match interview.
In a similar game against Punjab, where Hyderabad made a mess of the chase and were unable to chase the target of 127, losing the match by 12 runs. Rashid revealed that he was having a similar feeling like the game against Punjab, where they lost badly. He added that the team needs to stick to their basics in the game against Delhi.
“It was tough, it was the same kind of feeling like the game against KXIP. A game which is Eliminator, and that pressure as well. Thank god we won it.,” Rashid said.
“[Dube lbw] I think I got it, but the keeper and the guys from the back didn't think so. We just need to do the basics right against Delhi and see what happens.”
Hyderabad will now be facing Delhi in Qualifier 2 in a bid to book their tickets to the final of IPL 2020.
