IPL 2020 | Most of the time I've been hit when I bowl full, admits Rashid Khan

“Just kept it very simple for myself, just hit a good area. As long as I'm hitting that area, I'm good. I've watched my videos and analysed that most of the time I've been hit when I bowl full. So I try to bowl the right areas. This wicket sometimes you get a skiddy kind of turn. Today it wasn't that, it was a bit slow and not skidding as much as the last time we played here. You just have to keep it simple, back of a length,” Rashid said in the post-match interview.