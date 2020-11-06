IPL 2020 | Bio-bubble gets difficult at times because it is repetitive, opines Virat Kohli 

Covid-19 has brought about many changes in the way cricket is being played with the emergence of bio-bubble, reflecting on which, Kohli stated it get difficult at times because it is repetitive. Teams are forced to move from one bio-bubble into another so as to minimize the risk of Covid-19.

The novel Coronavirus has changed the way things are being approached in the field of cricket. It has made bio-bubble a must for all the cricket players and team staff. A bio-secure bubble allows only authorized sports persons, support staff and match officials to enter the protected area after they test negative for COVID-19. Cricketers have to undergo regular testing, their temperatures are also checked with respective health reports filed afterwards. The IPL 2020 has also seen the concept of bio-bubble in action and that's how Indian players will have to manage going forward for the Australia tour, few weeks after.

Reflecting on his experience in bio-bubble in IPL 2020 thus far, Indian and RCB skipper, Virat Kohli, who's considered one of the most powerful men in Indian cricket, asserted that managing life in such an environment isn't as difficult as the group of guys that he has is amazing but still, it gets repetitive.

"It's repetitive, it's not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have. Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice, the vibe has been so good. That's precisely why we've enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bubble as well. But it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive," Kohli told his franchise RCB, reported TOI.

As long as Covid-19 doesn't go away, cricket will only be played in bio-bubbles and it won't change anytime soon. Keeping that in mind, the 32-year-old said that it is imperative to prepare a schedule in a way that takes into account the mental fatigue a bio-bubble can cause.

"These things will have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play and what impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for 80 days and not do anything different. Or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be thought about seriously."

"At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally, based on how they're feeling. Those conversations should take place regularly," he said.

After the IPL 2020, India will travel to Australia for three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests Down Under starting from November 27.