Women's T20 Challenge | Sophie Ecclestone leads Trailblazers' dominating over win over Velocity

English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone spun a web around Velocity batswomen, taking 4 wickets for just 9 runs, helping Trailblazers script a dominating win over Velocity. Chasing the small target of 48, Velocity lost one wicket in the form of Smriti Mandhana and chased the target in 7.5 overs.
Brief scores:- Trailblazers 49/1 (Deandra Dottin 29(28), Leigh Kasperek 1/5) beat Velocity 47/10 (Shafali Verma 13(9), Sophie Ecclestone 4/9)
What promised to be a thrilling encounter between Velocity and Trailblazers turned out to be a one-sided match in favour of Trailblazers as after restricting Velocity for a mere 47, they easily chased the target in 7.5 overs. After winning the toss, Mithali Raj decided to bat first, which turned out to be a terrible decision, considering their collapse against the quality bowling of Trailblazers.
Batting first, Velocity could never get going as they lost wickets at regular intervals, with none of their batters being able to stay at the crease for long. The highest score of their team was 13, which came from the willow of Shafali Verma. Sophie Ecclestone was the main reason behind Velocity’s low score of 47, taking 4 wickets for just 9 runs and paving the way for her team’s victory.
Chasing such a small target, Trailblazers ensured that they didn't let this match switch around into a thriller with the help of a sensible innings from Deandra Dottin, who scored 29 off 28 balls. Skipper Smiriti Mandhana was the only casualty in the chase as she got out early on the score of 6. After the wicket, Dottin, along with Richa Ghosh, who scored 13 off 10 balls, easily chased the target with 9 wickets to spare.
After this dominating win, the Mandhana-led team has not only proven that they are a force to be reckoned with, but are also most likely to end up with the trophy, given their mighty lineup. On the other hand, if Supernovas defeat Trailblazers in the next match, then, the Mithali-led team is bound to get knocked out of the tournament, owing to their poor NRR.
Trailblazers will lock horns with Supernovas on Saturday, hoping to continue their dominating run.
