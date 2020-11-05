VIDEO | Rampant Anrich Nortje mimics SKY’s ‘calma’ celebration after trapping him with brutal bouncer

There was a reason Suryakumar Yadav was being talked about as the best number three in IPL 2020 and he showed exactly why today, in the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Walking in at 16/1, on the back of Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, SKY, like he’s done all season, kept the foot on the accelerator and ensured Mumbai breezed through their innings at a healthy rate. Taking both the spinners and pacers on, he raced off to his fourth fifty of the season in 36 balls and at one point, it looked like there was no stopping him. But well, that’s where Anrich Nortje put his hand up.