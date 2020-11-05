 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rahul Chahar’s comical ‘juggling’ catch propelling Mumbai into IPL 2020 final

    Rahul Chahar's comical catch in the end

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:43 PM

    Qualifier 1 was a T20 clinic from defending champions Mumbai Indians, who thrashed a listless Delhi by 57 runs to reach yet another final. Clinical moments were aplenty, but the funniest moment of the game came via Rahul Chahar, who took a comical juggling catch to send teammates into splits.

    A true leadership quality!♥️

    MISSING from CIRCUS comapny?? :P :P :D :D

    Polly never fails to entertain.. :D :D :D

    Absolute true ball juggler!

    Catch of the year which lead smiles on evryone's faces!

    Ridiculous compariosn!😂😂

    Hahaha!

    Exactly! Was even scratching head about this!🤣💯

    RO is lub!💯 

    Kuch bhi..😂😂😂

