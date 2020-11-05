Twitter reacts to Rahul Chahar’s comical ‘juggling’ catch propelling Mumbai into IPL 2020 final

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
Qualifier 1 was a T20 clinic from defending champions Mumbai Indians, who thrashed a listless Delhi by 57 runs to reach yet another final. Clinical moments were aplenty, but the funniest moment of the game came via Rahul Chahar, who took a comical juggling catch to send teammates into splits.
A true leadership quality!♥️
Mi in to final .. it's just an amazing gesture from @ImRo45 for young Rahul chahar #IPL2020 #MumbaiIndians .. always my favourite ♥️ pic.twitter.com/u9ykoh1gHJ— Ashutosh Beura (@AshutoshBeura) November 5, 2020
MISSING from CIRCUS comapny?? :P :P :D :D
Polly never fails to entertain.. :D :D :D
November 5, 2020
Absolute true ball juggler!
Rahul chahar today.#MIvDC #MI #IPL2020 https://t.co/rI0uU8xSp6 pic.twitter.com/Lrw2RY0MFg— Tars 🌌 (@tucking_fypo_) November 5, 2020
Catch of the year which lead smiles on evryone's faces!
Catch of the match 😂— V!ЯU (@VSwami) November 5, 2020
Wah Rahul Chahar Ji#IPL2020 #MumbaiIndians #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/MT1W1hjfwJ
What a last over of the match— Vansh Warathe (@VanshWarathe) November 5, 2020
MI vs DC
Everyone ended up laughing
Be it rahul chahar's juggling
Or Be it pollard's bowling
😂😂😂
Ridiculous compariosn!😂😂
Rahul Chahar grabbed it the 6st time after juggling a relatively simple catch bringing smiles on every face!! #MIvsDC #DCvMI #DCvsMI #IPL2020 #IPL #IPLinUAE— Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) November 5, 2020
Hahaha!
Just Rahul Chahar doing Catching Practice!! #MIvDC #RahulChahar #IPL2020 #juggling pic.twitter.com/0gSP5mHoGU— Three Eyed Raul!!! (@RauLShah3) November 5, 2020
Exactly! Was even scratching head about this!🤣💯
very few people know that.. Rahul chahar do part time job in circus..#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/3uh82p6X4C— Har Rohit.. Sharma nahi hota.. (@which_rohit) November 5, 2020
RO is lub!💯
Even though Rahul Chahar had a bad day today, Rohit made him lead the pack after the game. That's how you back your players. Sign of a true leader. #MIvDC #IPL2020— The Budding Surgeon (@dr_ajit777) November 5, 2020
Kuch bhi..😂😂😂
@RJ_Balaji Rahul Chahar CatCh-12th Result-Ringa Ringaa Ringaa.......🤣💯🔥#MIvDC #Dream11IPLMIvDC #mi— Mr.chella B.c.a, (@Mr_Chella_2898) November 5, 2020
