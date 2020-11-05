Twitter reacts to obstinate Rishabh Pant’s uncalled-for eagerness costing Delhi their only review

Today at 9:03 PM
Rishabh Pant’s season, after starting off strongly, took a turn for the worse post his injury and his IPL has since gone from bad to worse. His campaign hit its nether today as after De Kock attempted a reverse sweep, an obnoxiously over-enthusiastic persuasion from Pant cost DC their only review.
EK no. ka REVIEW hai eh! :D :D
November 5, 2020
Don't know when he improves in these silly kinda mistakes!
Why is Rishabh Pant still in the team?— Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) November 5, 2020
No contribution, terrible reviews.
It's quite surprising Ponting hasn't beaten the shit out of him with a broom.
Hahaha!
Use promo code #rishabhpant and get 90% chance to loose your review 😉😅😄#MIvDC #IPL2020— silent_knight (@miTesh_110) November 5, 2020
Such a bad review!
#DRS Review could cost #DC . #rishabhpant does it again— ViaHumans (@Viahumans) November 5, 2020
Here is how twitter reacted on it:
rishabh pant is such an idiot, not just he fakes appeals but also convinces the captain to take reviews.— A (@Hahahaitsokay) November 5, 2020
Rishabh Pant is Dabba review system #MIvDC— R (@iamrahull_) November 5, 2020
Rishabh Pant is braindead or what !?!?— Kartik Mishra/कार्तिक मिश्र (@ghost__particle) November 5, 2020
Total idiot
Parthiv patel is much better than rishabh pant😐😐— Anupam anna (@annaanupam1) November 5, 2020
Yeah! Exactly
#RishabhPant needs to focus on wicket-keeping and batting instead of shouting "easy easy easy easy" someone please tell him.— A N I K E T 🤗 (@AniketDolas_) November 5, 2020
#MIvsDC
