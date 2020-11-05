 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to obstinate Rishabh Pant’s uncalled-for eagerness costing Delhi their only review

    Rishabh Pant's poor review system

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:03 PM

    Rishabh Pant’s season, after starting off strongly, took a turn for the worse post his injury and his IPL has since gone from bad to worse. His campaign hit its nether today as after De Kock attempted a reverse sweep, an obnoxiously over-enthusiastic persuasion from Pant cost DC their only review.

    EK no. ka REVIEW hai eh! :D :D

    Don't know when he improves in these silly kinda mistakes!

    Hahaha!

    Such a bad review!

    Here is how twitter reacted on it:

    Yeah! Exactly

