Rewarding feeling when you can give something back to the game, expresses Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan, who is set to play in the LPL, has opined that it is a rewarding feeling to help youngsters grow in their formative years and aims to do the same in the upcoming LPL. He added that the best thing about the T20 leagues is they make it mandatory to include young players in the team.
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has been involved in quite a few mentoring roles in the last few years, where he has helped youngsters grow. One such stint was with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, who roped him in to play the role of player-cum-mentor for the state's senior team in 2018. Although they ended his contract in 2019, he had given decent results in his short run.
Now, after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, the former Indian pacer has signed for the Kandy based franchise in the upcoming Lankan Premier League. Pathan opined that one of the best things about T20 leagues is that they provide lots of opportunities to youngsters, and highlighted the importance of mentors in their careers.
“The good thing about LPL and other T20 leagues is that they make it mandatory to have plenty of young domestic players in the squads. As a cricketer, who has come up through the ranks of junior and age-group cricket, I can tell you that hearing the seniors speak in the dressing room and during team meetings, taking their advice on the field to tackle tough situations, seeing them train, these are valuable lessons that one can’t learn anywhere else,” Pathan said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
On the back of his experience in mentoring, Pathan stated that helping youngsters is a rewarding job and he is excited to do the same in the upcoming LPL.
“I have been part of a few coaching assignments in the past and I can tell you that it is a very rewarding feeling when you can give something back to the game. Extremely excited (about the LPL)! It is a new league, a new team, a new set-up, and to add to it, Kandy has some big names in T20 cricket, I am looking forward to sharing my experience with them and play some good cricket,” he added.
