Rewarding feeling when you can give something back to the game, expresses Irfan Pathan

“The good thing about LPL and other T20 leagues is that they make it mandatory to have plenty of young domestic players in the squads. As a cricketer, who has come up through the ranks of junior and age-group cricket, I can tell you that hearing the seniors speak in the dressing room and during team meetings, taking their advice on the field to tackle tough situations, seeing them train, these are valuable lessons that one can’t learn anywhere else,” Pathan said as quoted by Hindustan Times.