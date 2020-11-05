My teammates can doubt me or have no trust in me, claims Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, who is set to return to cricket after serving his ban for failing to report corrupt approaches, is ready to face things like his teammates doubting him on his return. He also added that the ban was a blessing in disguise for him as it helped him in multiple ways.

Shakib Al Hasan was at the top of his game last year. He had a landmark 2019 Cricket World Cup where he became the first player in the history of World Cup cricket to aggregate 500 runs and also scalp 10-plus wickets in a single edition of the mega event. In fact, the all-rounder ended with 606 runs from eight games, the third-highest in the tourney just behind Rohit Sharma and David Warner. His batting average of 86.57 was the best by any batsman in the event. He also took 11 wickets and was one of the shining stars from the event.

But, just sometime after, Shakib was found guilty of breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code, as he failed to report corrupt approaches, for which he was handed over a ban. But after serving a one-year ban, he is set to return to cricket. His ban ended on October 29. He is also among 113 Bangladesh cricketers who are set to undergo a fitness test on November 9 and 10 before making it to the draft of the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.

Reflecting on the whole experience, Shakib stated that it turned out to be a 'blessing in disguise' as it opened new doors for him and he thinks differently about life now, mostly in more positive ways than before.

"It helped me in many ways and mostly in positive ways. Lot of doors opened for me and I can think about life differently, it's a blessing in disguise. I don't regret this one year," Shakib said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel, reported TOI.

"When a man comes back from this situation he is much more matured. Now I think differently than before and it will surely help me in my life."

The seasoned campaigner also quipped that he won't disapprove of his teammates doubt him or have no trust in him when asked about the same. "It's a difficult question because I am not sure what is going through anyone's mind. They can doubt me or have no trust in me and I don't disapprove it totally," he said.

However, he added that he did have a word with his teammates and it didn't look that way but he can't help if there is doubt in some corner of a player's mind.

"But as I have spoken with almost everyone I did not feel it that way. I think they will believe me like the way they used to do but as you said anyone can have doubt over me at some corner of his mind because it is such a thing."

The star all-rounder got ample of support from his fans in these tough times and he is determined to pay them back when he returns to the 22 yards.

"I want to repay you back for all the support. The fans were behind me more than my expectations. Whenever I will play, the only thing that will come to my mind is how I can repay them back," he said.

One of the leading all-rounders in the world, he also opened up on how it was for him to perform in the 2019 World Cup in the UK as he was constantly in touch with the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) for the investigation.

"Certainly it was not a nice feeling to go to bed with. I was assuming that something might happen and there were times when I felt nothing might happen," he recalled.

"(However) that investigation had nothing to do with my performance in the World Cup as the investigation started in November/December so I could have been banned before the World Cup. I had a desire to do well in the World Cup as I could not perform according to my reputation on the world stage," he said.