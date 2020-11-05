IPL 2020 | Want all of us in the team to be in the same mindset, demands Virat Kohli 

After losing four games on the trot, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have an uphill task of toppling the in-form and firing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator that will be played on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Despite a negative net-run-rate, RCB qualified for the final four ahead of KKR as their run-rate was slightly better than them. KKR, RCB and SRH had ended the group stage with 14 points each in the league phase. But SRH with a positive NRR were a sure shot playoffs candidate and just needed to win against MI, which they did rather easily.