IPL 2020 | Want all of us in the team to be in the same mindset, demands Virat Kohli 

Today at 11:35 AM
Ahead of the Friday Eliminator between Sunrsiers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB skipper Virat Kohli wants all of his teammates to be in the same mindset going into the clash. RCB made it to the final four for the first time since 2016 as they ended up with better NRR than KKR.
After losing four games on the trot, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have an uphill task of toppling the in-form and firing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator that will be played on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Despite a negative net-run-rate, RCB qualified for the final four ahead of KKR as their run-rate was slightly better than them. KKR, RCB and SRH had ended the group stage with 14 points each in the league phase. But SRH with a positive NRR were a sure shot playoffs candidate and just needed to win against MI, which they did rather easily.
SRH will enter the game on the back of a hat-trick of wins over Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians, the other three sides to have made it to the playoffs and are favorites against Bangalore. For Kohli's men to win, they will need to believe themselves and approach the game with single-mindedness, which the skipper himself echoed ahead of the game as he stated that it would be great if the team gets into the right frame of mind.
"I want all of us to be in the same mindset, I promise you all that we will have more fun in this next week than we had in the last two-and-a-half weeks. It would be unbelievable if we can get into the right mindset," Kohli told his teammates in a video posted on the official Youtube channel of RCB.
The winner of the Eliminator between RCB and SRH will take on the loser from Qualifier 1, which will be either DC or MI. The Qualifier 2 will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 8, Sunday. SRH last won the IPL title in 2016 while RCB are yet to open their account in terms of IPL titles but given the present squad, many reckon that this is their best chance in IPL history.
