IPL 2020 | Trent Boult is ‘okay’, was taken off the field as precaution, confirms Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed post the Qualifier 1 that his side’s premier speedster Trent Boult is doing well and was taken off the field after the powerplay as a precaution. Boult, after striking twice in the first over of the game, left the field due to a groin strain.

The ‘rest’ that was given to Trent Boult in the Sharjah game versus Sunrisers Hyderabad seemed to have worked like a charm as today in Dubai, the left-armer bowled a dream spell up-front. Defending 201, Boult struck twice in the very first over and had figures of 2-1-9-2 after the third over of the chase, but then had to leave the field due to a suspected groin strain. Boult did not take to the field post the powerplay, with his overs being completed by Kieron Pollard, and his extended absence left fans concerned, with the left-armer set to be a key part of Mumbai’s plans heading into the final.

However, in what came as a huge relief for both the Mumbai Indians team and their fans, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed post-match that Boult was doing good and should recover in time for the final. Rohit revealed that Boult was taken off the field as a precaution.

“I have not seen Trent yet but he looks okay. It is a big game coming up but we just wanted him to be okay for the next game. He looks okay. I am sure he will be on the park on the 10th,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

After Mumbai posted a total of 200, the duo of Boult and Bumrah killed the game off inside the powerplay by picking four wickets between them and Rohit, speaking of the golden duo, claimed that having two world-class fast bowlers like Boult and Bumrah makes ‘life easy’ for any captain.

“When you have bowlers like Bumrah, it makes your life easy. And Bumrah and Boult are in top form. When they play for different countries and franchises, they have different plans. Hats off to them for buying into our plans and executing them so well."

Rohit, a couple of days ago, had described Mumbai’s defeat against Sunrisers on Tuesday as their ‘worst performance of the season’ but on the back of the thumping victory versus the Capitals, the skipper termed today’s performance as their ‘best’. The batsmen, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, did not take their foot off the pedal and invaluable contribution from multiple batters propelled the score to 200. Rohit revealed that the management had made it clear to the batters in the middle to go for broke and lauded his boys for backing their instincts and dominating a world-class Delhi attack.

"I guess this was our best so far. The way we came out with the intent. The way de Kock and Surya batted after we lost a wicket in the second over, the way we closed out, and then the clinical bowling. We never had any target in mind because we are a different team, and we want to play in a different. We wanted to play as it comes.

“We wanted to start well. Losing my wicket in the second over was great, but then de Kock and Surya turned the momentum towards us. In T20 we always talk about momentum. We never want the momentum to shift towards the opposition. Ishan has been in great form so we wanted him to be positive. So the message was clear to him in the timeout. Please don't be afraid to put the pressure back. Back your instinct. Having such a versatile squad it gives me the luxury to change the batting order and rotate the bowlers.”

Mumbai, through the victory, have now reached their sixth IPL final. They will now face one of Delhi, Bangalore or Hyderabad in the final on November 10, Tuesday, in Dubai.